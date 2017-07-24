Dragon Quest 11 per PlayStation 4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,per PlayStation 4 guida saldamente la classifica dei, seguito dalla versione per Nintendo 3DS e da. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 24 Luglio 2017

[PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 1198 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 978 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 819 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 541 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 469 voti [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 401 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 382 voti PS4] Everybody's Golf – 374 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 325 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 313 voti [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 279 voti [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 268 voti [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 239 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 230 voti [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 214 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 196 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 183 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 162 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 158 voti [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 155 voti [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 152 voti [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 150 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 147 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 145 voti [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 133 voti [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 125 voti [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 120 voti [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 117 voti [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 95 voti [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – 88 voti

In classifica trovano spazio anche Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2, Gran Turismo Sport, Fire Emblem Warriors, Nights of Azure 2, Metroid Samus Returns e Dragon Questi XI per Nintendo Switch.