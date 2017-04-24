(Dis)Comfort Zone: Outlast 2 Oggi alle ore 21:00

Episodio pilota con Francesco, Morlu e Todd!

Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 domina la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 occupa la prima posizione della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito dalla versione 3DS e del gioco e da Final Fantasy VII Remake. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu (24/04/2017)
Da segnalare la scalata di Splatoon 2, che adesso occupa la quarta posizione, con a seguire Kingdom Hearts III, The Alliance Alive e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1007 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 750 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 735 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 440 voti
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 385 voti
  6. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 347 voti
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 302 voti
  8. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 299 voti
  9. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 288 voti
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 281 voti
  11. [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 258 voti
  12. [3DS] The Snack World – 198 voti
  13. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 175 voti
  14. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 173 voti
  15. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 167 voti
  16. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 163 voti
  17. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 160 voti
  18. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixie – 158 voti
  19. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 155 voti
  20. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 153 voti
  21. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 152 voti
  22. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 151 voti
  23. [PS4] Ys VIII – 149 voti
  24. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 148 voti
  25. [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 136 voti
  26. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 134 voti
  27. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 127 voti
  28. [PSV] Death Mark – 126 voti
  29. [NSW] ARMS – 122 voti
  30. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti

Chiudono la classifica Death Mark, ARMS e Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, dei quali solo il secondo è confermato per la pubblicazione in Occidente.

