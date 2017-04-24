Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 domina la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,per PlayStation 4 occupa la prima posizione della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito dalla versione 3DS e del gioco e da. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu (24/04/2017)

Da segnalare la scalata di Splatoon 2, che adesso occupa la quarta posizione, con a seguire Kingdom Hearts III, The Alliance Alive e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1007 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 750 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 735 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 440 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 385 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 347 voti [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 302 voti [PS4] Tekken 7 – 299 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 288 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 281 voti [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 258 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 198 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 175 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 173 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 167 voti [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 163 voti [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 160 voti [PSV] Gun Gun Pixie – 158 voti [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 155 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 153 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 152 voti [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 151 voti [PS4] Ys VIII – 149 voti [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 148 voti [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 136 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 134 voti [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 127 voti [PSV] Death Mark – 126 voti [NSW] ARMS – 122 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti

Chiudono la classifica Death Mark, ARMS e Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, dei quali solo il secondo è confermato per la pubblicazione in Occidente.