Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu: in testa troviamoper PlayStation 4, seguito daper Nintendo 3DS. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu (13/02/2017)

A ridosso del podio troviamo Monster Hunter XX, NieR Automata e Kingdom Hearts III, in top ten trovano spazio anche Musou Stars e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Switch e Wii U.

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 663 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 485 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 464 voti [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 440 voti [PS4] NieR Automata – 416 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 273 voti [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 244 voti [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 220 voti [PS4] Musou Stars – 210 voti [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 207 voti [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 164 voti [PS4] New Hots Shots Golf – 147 voti [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 144 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 138 voti [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 135 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 131 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 128 voti [PS4] Fallout 4 – 122 votes [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 119 voti [PS4] Blue Reflection – 113 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 106 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 104 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 93 voti [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 85 voti [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 83 voti [3DS] Pikmin – 82 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 78 voti [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 76 voti [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 73 voti [NSW] ARMS – 72 voti

Gli ultimi posto della classifica sono occupati da Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei e ARMS.