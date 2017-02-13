Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu: in testa troviamo Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e Dragon Quest 11 per Nintendo 3DS. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu (13/02/2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Monster Hunter XX, NieR Automata e Kingdom Hearts III, in top ten trovano spazio anche Musou Stars e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Switch e Wii U.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 663 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 485 voti
  3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 464 voti
  4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 440 voti
  5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 416 voti
  6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 273 voti
  7. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 244 voti
  8. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 220 voti
  9. [PS4] Musou Stars – 210 voti
  10. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 207 voti
  11. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 164 voti
  12. [PS4] New Hots Shots Golf – 147 voti
  13. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 144 voti
  14. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 138 voti
  15. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 135 voti
  16. [3DS] The Snack World – 131 voti
  17. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 128 voti
  18. [PS4] Fallout 4 – 122 votes
  19. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 119 voti
  20. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 113 voti
  21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 106 voti
  22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 104 voti
  23. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 93 voti
  24. [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 85 voti
  25. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 83 voti
  26. [3DS] Pikmin – 82 voti
  27. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 78 voti
  28. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 76 voti
  29. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 73 voti
  30. [NSW] ARMS – 72 voti

Gli ultimi posto della classifica sono occupati da Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei e ARMS.

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

