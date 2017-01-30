  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI si conferma essere il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con 1.500 voti cumulativi per quanto riguarda le versioni per PlayStation 4 e Nintendo 3DS. A seguire troviamo invece Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Molto attesi anche Monster Hunter XX, NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Super Robot Wars V e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 832 voti
2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 677 voti
3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 674 voti
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 551 voti
5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 458 voti
6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 352 voti
7. [PS4] Nioh – 318 voti
8. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 279 voti
9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 193 voti
10. PS4] Musou Stars – 189 voti
11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 186 voti
12. [3DS] The Snack World – 180 voti
13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 162 voti
14. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 156 voti
15. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 152 voti
16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 152 voti
17. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 127 voti
18. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 119 voti
19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 103 voti
20. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 99 voti
21. [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 97 voti
22. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 94 voti
23. [3DS] Lady Layton – 92 voti
24. [3DS] Pikmin – 90 voti
25. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 89 voti
26. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 85 voti
27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 80 voti
28. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 78 voti
29. [PS4] For Honor – 76 voti
30. [3DS] Goodbye! BoxBoy! – 72 voti

Chiudono la top 30 Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei, For Honor e Goodbye! BoxBoy.

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. Morto Masaya Nakamura, fondatore di Namco
Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

90%

Hype al massimo
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti