Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Molto attesi anche Monster Hunter XX, NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Super Robot Wars V e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 832 voti
2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 677 voti
3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 674 voti
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 551 voti
5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 458 voti
6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 352 voti
7. [PS4] Nioh – 318 voti
8. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 279 voti
9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 193 voti
10. PS4] Musou Stars – 189 voti
11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 186 voti
12. [3DS] The Snack World – 180 voti
13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 162 voti
14. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 156 voti
15. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 152 voti
16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 152 voti
17. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 127 voti
18. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 119 voti
19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 103 voti
20. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 99 voti
21. [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 97 voti
22. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 94 voti
23. [3DS] Lady Layton – 92 voti
24. [3DS] Pikmin – 90 voti
25. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 89 voti
26. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 85 voti
27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 80 voti
28. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 78 voti
29. [PS4] For Honor – 76 voti
30. [3DS] Goodbye! BoxBoy! – 72 voti
Chiudono la top 30 Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei, For Honor e Goodbye! BoxBoy.