Dragon Quest 11 per PS4 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,si conferma essere il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, con 1.500 voti cumulativi per quanto riguarda le versioni per PlayStation 4 e Nintendo 3DS. A seguire troviamo invece

Molto attesi anche Monster Hunter XX, NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Super Robot Wars V e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 832 voti

2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 677 voti

3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 674 voti

4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 551 voti

5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 458 voti

6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 352 voti

7. [PS4] Nioh – 318 voti

8. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 279 voti

9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 193 voti

10. PS4] Musou Stars – 189 voti

11. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 186 voti

12. [3DS] The Snack World – 180 voti

13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 162 voti

14. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 156 voti

15. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 152 voti

16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 152 voti

17. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 127 voti

18. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 119 voti

19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 103 voti

20. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 99 voti

21. [PS4] Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 97 voti

22. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 94 voti

23. [3DS] Lady Layton – 92 voti

24. [3DS] Pikmin – 90 voti

25. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 89 voti

26. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 85 voti

27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 80 voti

28. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 78 voti

29. [PS4] For Honor – 76 voti

30. [3DS] Goodbye! BoxBoy! – 72 voti



Chiudono la top 30 Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei, For Honor e Goodbye! BoxBoy.