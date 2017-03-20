Dragon Quest 11 di Square-Enix è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anch questa settimana,occupa saldamente la prima posizione della classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con oltre 920 voti. Al secondo posto troviamo, seguito da, uscito il 18 marzo in Giappone.

Di seguito, la top 30 completa dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, tra le prime dieci posizioni troviano spazio titoli come Kingdom Hearts 3, Musou Stars, Splatoon 2 e Super Mario Odyssey per Nintendo Switch.

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 928 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 830 voti [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 655 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 631 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 431 voti [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 310 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 276 voti [PS4] Musou Stars – 263 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 260 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 239 voti [PS4] Tekken 7 – 220 voti [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 215 voti [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 207 voti [PS4] Blue Reflection – 200 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 197 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 180 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 172 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 167 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 159 voti [PS4] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 142 voti [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 139 voti [3DS] Pikmin – 131 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 129 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 122 voti [PS4] Ys VIII – 115 voti [NSW] Arms – 114 voti [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 106 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 89 voti [3DS] Lady Layton – 88 voti [PSV] Blue Reflection – 87 voti

La classifica si chiude con Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, Lady Layton e Blue Reflection.