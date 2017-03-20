Dragon Quest 11 di Square-Enix è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Mass Effect Andromeda Oggi alle ore 16:00

Anch questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI occupa saldamente la prima posizione della classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, con oltre 920 voti. Al secondo posto troviamo Final Fantasy VII Remake, seguito da Monster Hunter XX, uscito il 18 marzo in Giappone.

Di seguito, la top 30 completa dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, tra le prime dieci posizioni troviano spazio titoli come Kingdom Hearts 3, Musou Stars, Splatoon 2 e Super Mario Odyssey per Nintendo Switch.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 928 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 830 voti
  3. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 655 voti
  4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 631 voti
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 431 voti
  6. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 310 voti
  7. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 276 voti
  8. [PS4] Musou Stars – 263 voti
  9. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 260 voti
  10. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 239 voti
  11. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 220 voti
  12. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 215 voti
  13. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 207 voti
  14. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 200 voti
  15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 197 voti
  16. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 180 voti
  17. [3DS] The Snack World – 172 voti
  18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 167 voti
  19. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 159 voti
  20. [PS4] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 142 voti
  21. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 139 voti
  22. [3DS] Pikmin – 131 voti
  23. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 129 voti
  24. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 122 voti
  25. [PS4] Ys VIII – 115 voti
  26. [NSW] Arms – 114 voti
  27. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 106 voti
  28. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 89 voti
  29. [3DS] Lady Layton – 88 voti
  30. [PSV] Blue Reflection – 87 voti

La classifica si chiude con Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, Lady Layton e Blue Reflection.

