Dragon Quest 11 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anno nuovo, classifica vecchia: anche questa settimana,è il gioco più atteso dai lettori della rivista giapponese Famitsu, seguito da. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 2 Gennaio 2017

In classifica trovano spazio anche Resident Evil VII Biohazard, Nioh, Kingdom Hearts III, NieR Automata, Super Robot Wars V, Musou Stars e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 906 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 893 voti

3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 644 voti

4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 615 voti

5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 575 voti

6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 375 voti

7. [PS4] Nioh – 373 voti

8. [PS4] NieR Automata – 334 voti

9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 321 voti

10. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 310 voti

11. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 244 voti

12. [PS4] Musou Stars – 231 voti

13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 226 voti

14. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 175 voti

15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 174 voti

16. [3DS] The Snack World – 171 voti

17. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 – 159 voti

18. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 152 voti

19. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 149 voti

20. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 143 voti

21. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 135 voti

22. [PS4] Valkyrie Revolution – 130 voti

23. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 117 voti

24. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 114 voti

25. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 112 voti

26. [PSV] Danganronpa V3 – 110 voti

27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 109 voti

28. [PS4] Danganronpa V3 – 108 voti

29. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 107 voti

30. [PS4] For Honor – 106 voti

Chiudono la classifica Danganronpa V3, Ace Combat 7 e For Honor, uno dei pochi titoli occidentali presenti in lista, insieme a Horizon Zero Dawn.