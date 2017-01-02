Dragon Quest 11 è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu - 2 Gennaio 2017
In classifica trovano spazio anche Resident Evil VII Biohazard, Nioh, Kingdom Hearts III, NieR Automata, Super Robot Wars V, Musou Stars e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 906 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 893 voti
3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 644 voti
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 615 voti
5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 575 voti
6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 375 voti
7. [PS4] Nioh – 373 voti
8. [PS4] NieR Automata – 334 voti
9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 321 voti
10. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 310 voti
11. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 244 voti
12. [PS4] Musou Stars – 231 voti
13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 226 voti
14. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 175 voti
15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 174 voti
16. [3DS] The Snack World – 171 voti
17. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 – 159 voti
18. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 152 voti
19. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 149 voti
20. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 143 voti
21. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 135 voti
22. [PS4] Valkyrie Revolution – 130 voti
23. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 117 voti
24. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 114 voti
25. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 112 voti
26. [PSV] Danganronpa V3 – 110 voti
27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 109 voti
28. [PS4] Danganronpa V3 – 108 voti
29. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 107 voti
30. [PS4] For Honor – 106 voti
Chiudono la classifica Danganronpa V3, Ace Combat 7 e For Honor, uno dei pochi titoli occidentali presenti in lista, insieme a Horizon Zero Dawn.