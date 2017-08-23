Dragon Quest XI ancora in vetta alla classifica settimanale giapponese

Continua praticamente incontrastato il dominio di Dragon Quest XI in Giappone. Per la quarta settimana di fila, il titolo si è infatti aggiudicato il primo e il secondo posto della, rispettivamente con le edizioni 3DS e PS4.

Il terzo gradino del podio è occupato da Splatoon 2, mentre la quarta e la quinta posizione vanno a The Snack World: Trejarers di Level-5 e a Dragon Quest X: All In One Package. Di seguito, potete consultare la top 20 dei giochi più venduti nella Terra del Sol Levante nel corso della settimana che va dal 14 al 20 agosto.

Classifica Software (fra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 67,705 (1,640,920) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 49,543 (1,291,802) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 34,108 (949,737) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 25,674 (123,208) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 14,052 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,589 (646,483) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 6,439 (203,722) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 5,960 (120,710) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 5,789 (224,166) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,268 (566,032) [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix, 08/10/17) – 5,214 (22,466) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,048 (3,314,619) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 4,934 (45,288) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SIE, 08/03/17) – 4,929 (42,476) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 4,848 (120,036) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 4,829 (85,447) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 4,754 (162,712) [PS4] Dragon’s Dogma Online Season 3 Limited Edition (Capcom, 08/17/17) – 4,590 (New) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,942 (1,195,570) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 3,535 (2,806,124)



Qui, invece, trovate la classifica hardware riferita allo stesso intervallo di tempo (fra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana)

PlayStation 4 – 28,779 (34,691)

Switch – 22,277 (87,798)

New 3DS LL – 16,083 (17,276)

New 2DS LL – 14,939 (24,187)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,909 (7,771)

PlayStation Vita – 5,177 (4,651)

2DS – 2,999 (3,527)

New 3DS – 575 (740)

Wii U – 151 (132)

PlayStation 3 – 110 (95)

Xbox One – 100 (75)

Per quanto riguarda le console, questa volta Nintendo Switch si piazza al secondo posto e cede la corona a Playstation 4, che raggiunge la vetta con le sue 28,779 unità vendute. Chiudono la classifica Wii U, Playstation 3 e Xbox One.