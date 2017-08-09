Dragon Quest XI ancora in vetta alla classifica di vendite giapponese

ha dominato la classifica giapponese della scorsa settimana superando un milione di copie vendute, ma ciononostante, i giocatori nipponici continuano a dimostrare il proprio apprezzamento per il gioco, che è ancora al primo posto delle vendite.

Stando ai dati di Media Create, infatti, Dragon Quest XI risulta occupare i primi due posti della classifica giapponese di questa settimana, rispettivamente nelle versioni 3DS e PS4, confermando il proprio innegabile successo. Di seguito, ecco la classifica software giapponese del periodo che va dal 31 luglio al 6 agosto (tra parentesi, le vendite totali).

[3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 300,714 (1,456,601) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 200,798 (1,151,113) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 74,235 (827,646) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 69,848 (New) [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (SIE, 08/03/17) – 30,384 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,764 (615,633) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 12,699 (108,057) [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 1&2 Limited Edition (Capcom, 08/03/17) – 9,651 (New) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 8,493 (107,887) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,472 (189,417) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,304 (554,123) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 34,107 (5,197) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,321 (3,304,705) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,293 (212,998) [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 4,217 (132,188) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 3,948 (153,086) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,297 (1,187,447) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 2,852 (372,514) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,832 (2,799,235) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,711 (1,069,884)

Come potete vedere dai dati, resiste al terzo posto Splatoon 2, mentre debutta al quarto posto The Great Ace Attorney 2.

Di seguito, invece, riportiamo la classifica delle console (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

Switch – 61,933 (89,314) PlayStation 4 – 43,862 (82,368) New 2DS LL – 33,871 (110,963) New 3DS LL – 22,200 (26,587) PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,077 (10,988) PlayStation Vita – 4,773 (4,967) 2DS – 3,740 (3,680) New 3DS – 1,078 (1,370) Wii U – 158 (142) PlayStation 3 – 96 (121) Xbox One – 90 (94)

Come possiamo vedere, torna in testa Nintendo Switch, che si conferma la console più acquistata dagli utenti del Sol Levante. Al secondo posto invece PlayStation 4, seguita da Nintendo 2DS e 3DS. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con 90 unità vendute.