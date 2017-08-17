Logo Everyeye.it

Dragon Quest XI domina la classifica giapponese per la terza settimana di fila

Media Create ha pubblicato i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (compresa tra il 7 e il 13 Agosto), confermando ancora una volta in testa alla classifica Dragon Quest XI, che per la terza settimana consecutiva rimane il titolo più venduto nella Terra del Sol Levante.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo la classifica Software con i 20 titoli più venduti in Giappone nel corso dell'ultima settimana (ricordiamo che Media Create prende in considerazione soltanto le vendite retail):

  • Dragon Quest XI – 3DS — 116,615 / 1,573,216
  • The Snack World – 3DS — 97,534 / Nuovo
  • Dragon Quest XI – PS4 — 91,147 / 1,242,260
  • Splatoon 2 – Switch — 87,983 / 915,628
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch — 17,262 / 632,894
  • Hitman: The Complete First Season — PS4 – 17,252 / Nuovo
  • The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 3DS — 10,770 / 80,618
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – PS4 — 8,537 / Nuovo
  • ARMS – Switch — 7,866 / 197,284
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – PS4 — 7,263 / 37,647
  • Layton’s Mystery Journey – 3DS — 7,131 / 115,188
  • Hey! Pikmin – 3DS — 6,863 / 114,750
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch — 6,642 / 560,764
  • Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? – 3DS — 6,246 / 40,354
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 3DS — Welcome amiibo – 5,380 / 218,378
  • Gundam Versus – PS4 — 4,873 / 157,958
  • Pokémon Sun/Moon – 3DS — 4,865 / 3,309,571
  • Minecraft — PS Vita — 4,181 / 1,191,628
  • 1-2-Switch – Switch — 3,570 / 242,742
  • Mario Kart 7 – 3DS — 3,354 / 2,802,588

Classifica Hardware

  • Nintendo Switch: 87,798
  • PS4: 34,691
  • New 2DS XL: 24,187
  • New 3DS XL: 17,276
  • PS4 Pro: 7,771
  • PS Vita: 4,651
  • 2DS: 3,527
  • New 3DS: 740
  • Wii U: 132
  • PS3: 95
  • Xbox One: 75

Come possiamo vedere, anche Nintendo Switch si riconferma in prima posizione nella classifica Hardware. Per quanto riguarda Dragon Quest XI, ricordiamo che il titolo arriverà anche in Occidente nel corso del 2018 (al momento PS4 è l'unica piattaforma confermata).

FONTE: DualShockers
