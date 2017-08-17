Dragon Quest XI domina la classifica giapponese per la terza settimana di fila

ha pubblicato i dati di vendita giapponesi relativi all'ultima settimana (compresa tra il 7 e il 13 Agosto), confermando ancora una volta in testa alla classifica, che per la terza settimana consecutiva rimane il titolo più venduto nella Terra del Sol Levante.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo la classifica Software con i 20 titoli più venduti in Giappone nel corso dell'ultima settimana (ricordiamo che Media Create prende in considerazione soltanto le vendite retail):

Dragon Quest XI – 3DS — 116,615 / 1,573,216

The Snack World – 3DS — 97,534 / Nuovo

Dragon Quest XI – PS4 — 91,147 / 1,242,260

Splatoon 2 – Switch — 87,983 / 915,628

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch — 17,262 / 632,894

Hitman: The Complete First Season — PS4 – 17,252 / Nuovo

The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 3DS — 10,770 / 80,618

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – PS4 — 8,537 / Nuovo

ARMS – Switch — 7,866 / 197,284

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – PS4 — 7,263 / 37,647

Layton’s Mystery Journey – 3DS — 7,131 / 115,188

Hey! Pikmin – 3DS — 6,863 / 114,750

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch — 6,642 / 560,764

Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? – 3DS — 6,246 / 40,354

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 3DS — Welcome amiibo – 5,380 / 218,378

Gundam Versus – PS4 — 4,873 / 157,958

Pokémon Sun/Moon – 3DS — 4,865 / 3,309,571

Minecraft — PS Vita — 4,181 / 1,191,628

1-2-Switch – Switch — 3,570 / 242,742

Mario Kart 7 – 3DS — 3,354 / 2,802,588

Classifica Hardware

Nintendo Switch: 87,798

PS4: 34,691

New 2DS XL: 24,187

New 3DS XL: 17,276

PS4 Pro: 7,771

PS Vita: 4,651

2DS: 3,527

New 3DS: 740

Wii U: 132

PS3: 95

Xbox One: 75

Come possiamo vedere, anche Nintendo Switch si riconferma in prima posizione nella classifica Hardware. Per quanto riguarda Dragon Quest XI, ricordiamo che il titolo arriverà anche in Occidente nel corso del 2018 (al momento PS4 è l'unica piattaforma confermata).