Life is Strange (Episodio 2) Oggi alle ore 16:00

Secondo appuntamento con la nuova serie Eternal Backlog

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Quest XI e FF7 Remake sono i titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Dragon Quest XI e FF7 Remake sono i titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto troviamo Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4, seguito dalla versione Nintendo 3DS e da Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 5 Giugno 2017
A ridosso del podio Splatoon 2, The Alliance Alive, Kingdom Hearts III e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. Di seguito, la top 30 completa:

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 1.129 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 935 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 841 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 466 voti
  5. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 412 voti
  6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 409 voti
  7. [PS4] Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age – 339 voti
  8. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 288 voti
  9. [3DS] The Snack World – 274 voti
  10. [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 272 voti
  11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 244 voti
  12. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 225 voti
  13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 199 voti
  14. [NSW] ARMS – 189 voti
  15. [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 187 voti
  16. [PS4] Gundam Versus – 164 voti
  17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 voti
  18. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 147 voti
  19. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 145 voti
  20. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti
  21. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 142 voti
  22. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 139 voti
  23. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z – 133 voti
  24. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 130 voti
  25. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 120 voti
  26. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 117 voti
  27. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti
  28. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 109 voti
  29. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 104 voti
  30. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 93 voti

La classifica si chiude con Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Earth Defense Force 5 e Nights of Azure 2.

Quanto è interessante?
2 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. Attack on Titan 2 Future Coordinates si mostra nel primo spot TV ufficiale
  2. MotoGP 17 arriva il 15 giugno insieme al nuovo MotoGP eSports Championship
Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

83%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti