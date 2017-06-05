Dragon Quest XI e FF7 Remake sono i titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto troviamoper PlayStation 4, seguito dalla versione Nintendo 3DS e da

Most Wanted Famitsu - 5 Giugno 2017

A ridosso del podio Splatoon 2, The Alliance Alive, Kingdom Hearts III e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. Di seguito, la top 30 completa:

[PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 1.129 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 935 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 841 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 466 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 412 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 409 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age – 339 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 288 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 274 voti [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 272 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 244 voti [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 225 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 199 voti [NSW] ARMS – 189 voti [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 187 voti [PS4] Gundam Versus – 164 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 voti [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 147 voti [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 145 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 142 voti [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 139 voti [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z – 133 voti [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 130 voti [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 120 voti [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 117 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 109 voti [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 104 voti [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 93 voti

La classifica si chiude con Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Earth Defense Force 5 e Nights of Azure 2.