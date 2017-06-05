Dragon Quest XI e FF7 Remake sono i titoli più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu - 5 Giugno 2017
A ridosso del podio Splatoon 2, The Alliance Alive, Kingdom Hearts III e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age. Di seguito, la top 30 completa:
- [PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 1.129 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 935 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 841 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 466 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 412 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 409 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age – 339 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 288 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 274 voti
- [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 272 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 244 voti
- [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 225 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 199 voti
- [NSW] ARMS – 189 voti
- [3DS] Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology – 187 voti
- [PS4] Gundam Versus – 164 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 voti
- [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 147 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 145 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 142 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Deep Strange Journey – 139 voti
- [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z – 133 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 130 voti
- [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 120 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 117 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 109 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 104 voti
- [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 93 voti
La classifica si chiude con Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Earth Defense Force 5 e Nights of Azure 2.
Quanto è interessante?