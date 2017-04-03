Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Dragon Quest XI è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu (3 Aprile 2017)

Dragon Quest XI per PS4 continua a dominare la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e da Dragon Quest 11 per Nintendo 3DS. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 3 Aprile 2017
In top ten trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem Echoes Shadow of Valentia, Kingdom Hearts III, Super Mario Odyssey e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 933 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 750 voti
  3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 650 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 440 voti
  5. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 411 voti
  6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 390 voti
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 332 voti
  8. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 330 voti
  9. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 318 voti
  10. [PS4] Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age – 315 voti
  11. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 262 voti
  12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 244 voti
  13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 199 voti
  14. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 193 voti
  15. [NSW] Dragon Quest 11 – 170 voti
  16. [3DS] The Snack World – 167 voti
  17. [3DS] Pikmin – 162 voti
  18. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 158 voti
  19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 156 voti
  20. [NSW] ARMS – 149 voti
  21. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 133 voti
  22. [PS4] YS VIII – 130 voti
  23. [3DS] Lady Layton – 119 voti
  24. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti
  25. [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II – 104 voti
  26. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 98 voti
  27. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 94 voti
  28. [PS4] God Wars – 91 voti
  29. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 89 voti
  30. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X – 86 voti

La classifica settimanale di Famitsu su chiude con God Wars, Gun Gun Pixies e Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X.

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  Genere: J-RPG
  Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

87%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

