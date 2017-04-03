Dragon Quest XI è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu (3 Aprile 2017)

per PS4 continua a dominare la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito dae daper Nintendo 3DS. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 3 Aprile 2017

In top ten trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem Echoes Shadow of Valentia, Kingdom Hearts III, Super Mario Odyssey e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age.

[PS4] Dragon Quest 11 – 933 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 750 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 650 voti [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 440 voti [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 411 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 390 voti [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 332 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 330 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 318 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age – 315 voti [PS4] Tekken 7 – 262 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 244 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 199 voti [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 193 voti [NSW] Dragon Quest 11 – 170 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 167 voti [3DS] Pikmin – 162 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 158 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 156 voti [NSW] ARMS – 149 voti [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 133 voti [PS4] YS VIII – 130 voti [3DS] Lady Layton – 119 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 111 voti [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II – 104 voti [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 98 voti [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 94 voti [PS4] God Wars – 91 voti [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 89 voti [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X – 86 voti

La classifica settimanale di Famitsu su chiude con God Wars, Gun Gun Pixies e Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X.