Dragon Quest XI guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, la redazione di Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto della top 30 troviamo Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4, con Final Fantasy VII Remake a seguire.

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu (17/04/2017)
Da segnalare in top ten la presenza di Splatoon 2, Tekken 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, oltre a Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia che si piazza subito a ridosso del podio.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.012 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 861 voti
3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 687 voti
4. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia – 403 voti
5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 384 voti
6. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 348 voti
7. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 334 voti
8. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 300voti
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 262 voti
10. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 249 voti
11. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 22-2 – 236 voti
12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 215 voti
13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 196 voti
14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 195 voti
15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 191 voti
16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 175 voti
17. [3DS] The Snack World – 174 voti
18. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 171 voti
19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti
20. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
21. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 137 voti
22. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 136 voti
23. [PS4] Ys VIII – 134 voti
24. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 122 voti
25. [PSV] Death Mark – 121 voti
26. [NSW] ARMS – 119 voti
27. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 118 voti
28. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 111 voti
29. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology – 109 voti
30. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 104 voti

La top 30 si chiude con ARMS, Earth Defense Force 5, Omega Labyrinth Z, Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology e Seiken Densetsu Collection per Nintendo Switch.

