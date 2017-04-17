Dragon Quest XI guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, la redazione diha pubblicato la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto della top 30 troviamoper PlayStation 4, cona seguire.

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu (17/04/2017)

Da segnalare in top ten la presenza di Splatoon 2, Tekken 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, oltre a Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia che si piazza subito a ridosso del podio.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.012 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 861 voti

3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 687 voti

4. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia – 403 voti

5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 384 voti

6. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 348 voti

7. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 334 voti

8. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 300voti

9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 262 voti

10. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 249 voti

11. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 22-2 – 236 voti

12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 215 voti

13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 196 voti

14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 195 voti

15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 191 voti

16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 175 voti

17. [3DS] The Snack World – 174 voti

18. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 171 voti

19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti

20. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti

21. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 137 voti

22. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 136 voti

23. [PS4] Ys VIII – 134 voti

24. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 122 voti

25. [PSV] Death Mark – 121 voti

26. [NSW] ARMS – 119 voti

27. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 118 voti

28. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 111 voti

29. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology – 109 voti

30. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 104 voti

La top 30 si chiude con ARMS, Earth Defense Force 5, Omega Labyrinth Z, Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology e Seiken Densetsu Collection per Nintendo Switch.