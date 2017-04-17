Dragon Quest XI guida la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu (17/04/2017)
Da segnalare in top ten la presenza di Splatoon 2, Tekken 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, oltre a Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia che si piazza subito a ridosso del podio.
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.012 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 861 voti
3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 687 voti
4. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia – 403 voti
5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 384 voti
6. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 348 voti
7. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 334 voti
8. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 300voti
9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 262 voti
10. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 249 voti
11. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 22-2 – 236 voti
12. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 215 voti
13. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 196 voti
14. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 195 voti
15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 191 voti
16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 175 voti
17. [3DS] The Snack World – 174 voti
18. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 171 voti
19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 143 voti
20. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
21. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin – 137 voti
22. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 136 voti
23. [PS4] Ys VIII – 134 voti
24. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 122 voti
25. [PSV] Death Mark – 121 voti
26. [NSW] ARMS – 119 voti
27. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 118 voti
28. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z – 111 voti
29. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology – 109 voti
30. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection – 104 voti
La top 30 si chiude con ARMS, Earth Defense Force 5, Omega Labyrinth Z, Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology e Seiken Densetsu Collection per Nintendo Switch.