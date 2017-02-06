Dragon Quest XI è nuovamente il titolo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Fra i titoli più attesi troviamo anche Monster Hunter XX, NieR: Automata e Super Robot Wars V.
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 943 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 776 voti
3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 729 voti
4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 705 voti
5. [PS4] NieR: Automata – 405 voti
6. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 384 voti
7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 332 voti
8. [PS4] Nioh – 330 voti
9. [PS4] Musou Stars – 307 voti
10. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 248 voti
11. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 246 voti
12. [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 233 voti
13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 210 voti
14. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 204 voti
15. [3DS] The Snack World – 191 voti
16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 169 voti
17. [SWI] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 165 voti
18. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 157 voti
19. [3DS] Lady Layton – 156 voti
20. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 142 voti
21. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 140 voti
22. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 139 voti
23. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 126 voti
24. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 123 voti
25. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei – 122 voti
26. [3DS] Pikmin – 116 voti
27. [PSP] Ushiro – 112 voti
28. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 110 voti
29. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 109 voti
30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 107 voti
Ottimi risultati anche per Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Musou Stars e New Hot Shots Golf. Fuori dalla top 10 settimanale The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che si piazza al dodicesimo posto. Chiudono la classifica Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, Tekken 7 e The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2.