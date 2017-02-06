Dragon Quest XI è nuovamente il titolo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana, la versione Playstation 4 disi riconferma al primo posto della classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, seguita in seconda posizione da

Fra i titoli più attesi troviamo anche Monster Hunter XX, NieR: Automata e Super Robot Wars V.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 943 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 776 voti

3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 729 voti

4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 705 voti

5. [PS4] NieR: Automata – 405 voti

6. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 384 voti

7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 332 voti

8. [PS4] Nioh – 330 voti

9. [PS4] Musou Stars – 307 voti

10. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 248 voti

11. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 246 voti

12. [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 233 voti

13. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 210 voti

14. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 204 voti

15. [3DS] The Snack World – 191 voti

16. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 169 voti

17. [SWI] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 165 voti

18. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 157 voti

19. [3DS] Lady Layton – 156 voti

20. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 142 voti

21. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 140 voti

22. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 139 voti

23. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 126 voti

24. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 123 voti

25. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei – 122 voti

26. [3DS] Pikmin – 116 voti

27. [PSP] Ushiro – 112 voti

28. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 110 voti

29. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 109 voti

30. [PS4] The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – 107 voti

Ottimi risultati anche per Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, Musou Stars e New Hot Shots Golf. Fuori dalla top 10 settimanale The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che si piazza al dodicesimo posto. Chiudono la classifica Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, Tekken 7 e The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2.