Dragon Quest XI è nuovamente il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Come possiamo osservare nella classifica completa, anche questa settimana il gioco di ruolo firmato Square Enix batte l'agguerrita concorrenza di titoli del calibro di Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Kingdom Hearts III e Resident Evil 7.
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,007 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 914 voti
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 634 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 588 voti
- [PS4] Resident Evil 7 – 559 voti
- [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 470 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 461 voti
- [PS4] Nioh – 454 voti
- [PS4] NieR: Automata – 411 voti
- [WIU] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 345 voti
- [PS4] Musou Stars – 288 voti
- [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 – 214 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 196 voti
- [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 193 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 189 voti
- [PS4] Valkyrie Revolution – 180 voti
- [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 174 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 172 voti
- [PSV] New Danganronpa V3 – 154 voti
- [PS4] Blue Reflection – 151 voti
- [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 146 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 138 voti
- [PS4] New Danganronpa V3 – 129 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 114 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional – 110 voti
- [3DS] Lady Layton – 107 voti
- [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash – 105 voti
- [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Ayana – 104 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 102 voti
- [PS4] For Honor – 101 voti
In top ten troviamo anche Monster Hunter XX, Nioh, Nier Automata, Super Robot Wars V e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. Ricordiamo che nuove informazioni su Dragon Quest XI verranno rivelate il 29 dicembre in uno show televisivo giapponese trasmesso su NHK e che recentemente Nintendo ha confermato l'arrivo del gioco su Switch.