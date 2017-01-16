Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,occupa saldamente la prima posizione della classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Il titoloè seguito daper PS4 e daper Nintendo 3DS.

In top ten trovano spazio anche Resident Evil VII Biohazard, NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e Super Robot Wars V.

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 784 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 718 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 634 voti [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 604 voti [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 559 voti [PS4] NieR Automata – 395 voti [PS4] Nioh – 382 voti [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 348 voti [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 278 voti [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 270 voti [PS4] Musou Stars – 257 voti [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 201 voti [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 – 199 voti [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 180 voti [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 178 voti [3DS] The Snack World – 172 voti [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 163 voti [PS4] Valkyrie Revolution – 160 voti [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 138 voti [PS4] Blue Reflection – 135 voti [PS4] Tekken 7 – 130 voti [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 120 voti [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 119 voti [3DS] Lady Layton – 117 voti [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 110 voti [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 109 voti [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 108 voti [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 107 voti [3DS] Pikmin – 106 voti [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 99 voti

La classifica si chiude con Nights of Azure 2, Pikmin per Nintendo 3DS e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, riedizione di Final Fantasy XII International Zodiac Job System, titolo uscito su PlayStation 2 nel 2007.