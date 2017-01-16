Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Q&A Nintendo Switch Oggi alle ore 16:00

Domande e Risposte sulla nuova console Nintendo!

Anche questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI occupa saldamente la prima posizione della classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Il titolo Square-Enix è seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake per PS4 e da Monster Hunter XX per Nintendo 3DS.

In top ten trovano spazio anche Resident Evil VII Biohazard, NieR Automata, Kingdom Hearts III, Nioh, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e Super Robot Wars V.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 784 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 718 voti
  3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 634 voti
  4. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 604 voti
  5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 559 voti
  6. [PS4] NieR Automata – 395 voti
  7. [PS4] Nioh – 382 voti
  8. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 348 voti
  9. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 278 voti
  10. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 270 voti
  11. [PS4] Musou Stars – 257 voti
  12. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 201 voti
  13. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 – 199 voti
  14. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 180 voti
  15. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters Joker 3 Professional – 178 voti
  16. [3DS] The Snack World – 172 voti
  17. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 163 voti
  18. [PS4] Valkyrie Revolution – 160 voti
  19. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 138 voti
  20. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 135 voti
  21. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 130 voti
  22. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru Rinne Saisei – 120 voti
  23. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 119 voti
  24. [3DS] Lady Layton – 117 voti
  25. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 110 voti
  26. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 109 voti
  27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 108 voti
  28. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 107 voti
  29. [3DS] Pikmin – 106 voti
  30. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 99 voti

La classifica si chiude con Nights of Azure 2, Pikmin per Nintendo 3DS e Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, riedizione di Final Fantasy XII International Zodiac Job System, titolo uscito su PlayStation 2 nel 2007.

