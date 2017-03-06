Ghost Recon Wildlands Oggi alle ore 16:00

Dragon Quest XI per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu pubblica la classifica dei Most Wanted, i trenta giochi più attesi dai lettori della celebre testata: al primo posto troviamo Dragon Quest XI, seguito da Monster Hunter XX e Final Fantasy VII Remake. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 06/03/2017
Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche Tekken 7, Splatoon 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Fire Emblem Echoes e Musou Stars.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 928 voti
  2. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 776 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 729 voti
  4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 562 voti
  5. [PS4] Musou Stars – 321 voti
  6. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 289 voti
  7. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 249 voti
  8. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 249 voti
  9. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 235 voti
  10. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 228 voti
  11. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 226 voti
  12. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 225 voti
  13. [PS4] God Wars – 201 voti
  14. [3DS] The Snack World – 184 voti
  15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 181 voti
  16. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 175 voti
  17. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 167 voti
  18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti
  19. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 143 voti
  20. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 141 voti
  21. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 119 voti
  22. [3DS] Pikmin – 115 voti
  23. [PSV] God Wars – 113 voti
  24. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 106 voti
  25. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 105 voti
  26. [PSV] Musou Stars – 102 voti
  27. [PS4] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 94 voti
  28. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 91 voti
  29. [PS4] YS 8 – 88 voti
  30. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories – 87 voti

Chiudono la classifica Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX, YS VIII e Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories.

