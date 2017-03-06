Dragon Quest XI per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu - 06/03/2017
Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche Tekken 7, Splatoon 2, Kingdom Hearts III, Fire Emblem Echoes e Musou Stars.
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 928 voti
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 776 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 729 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 562 voti
- [PS4] Musou Stars – 321 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 289 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 249 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 249 voti
- [PS4] Tekken 7 – 235 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 228 voti
- [PS4] Blue Reflection – 226 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 225 voti
- [PS4] God Wars – 201 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 184 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 181 voti
- [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 175 voti
- [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 167 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 151 voti
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 143 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 141 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 119 voti
- [3DS] Pikmin – 115 voti
- [PSV] God Wars – 113 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 106 voti
- [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 105 voti
- [PSV] Musou Stars – 102 voti
- [PS4] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 94 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 91 voti
- [PS4] YS 8 – 88 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories – 87 voti
Chiudono la classifica Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 HD ReMIX, YS VIII e Disaster Report 4 Summer Memories.