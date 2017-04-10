Dragon Quest XI per PS4 in testa alla classifica di Most Wanted di Famitsu

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu (10 Aprile 2017)
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1002 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 824 voti
3. [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 708 voti
4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 466 voti
5. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia – 400 voti
6. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 311 voti
7. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 306 voti
8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 304 voti
9. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 292 voti
10. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 273 voti
11. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 267 voti
12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 254 voti
13. [3DS] The Snack World – 236 voti
14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 225 voti
15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 201 voti
16. [3DS] Pikmin – 190 voti
17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 189 voti
18. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 184 voti
19. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 182 voti
20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 164 voti
21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 157 voti
22. [PS4] Ys VIII – 145 voti
23. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 142 voti
24. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 138 voti
25. [PSV] Death Mark – 133 voti
26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 126 voti
27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 123 voti
28. [NSW] Arms – 111 voti
29. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 109 voti
30. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 98 voti
Da segnalare la presenza in top 30 di numerosi titoli per Nintendo Switch tra cui Arms, Dragon Quest XI, Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Super Mario Odyssey.