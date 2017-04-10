Dragon Quest XI per PS4 in testa alla classifica di Most Wanted di Famitsu

Come ogni lunedì, arriva la classifica dei videogiochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Al primo posto troviamoper PlayStation 4, seguito dae dalla versione 3DS del nuovo episodio di

Classifica Most Wanted Famitsu (10 Aprile 2017)

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1002 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 824 voti

3. [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 708 voti

4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 466 voti

5. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia – 400 voti

6. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 311 voti

7. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 306 voti

8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 304 voti

9. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 292 voti

10. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 273 voti

11. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 267 voti

12. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 254 voti

13. [3DS] The Snack World – 236 voti

14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 225 voti

15. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 201 voti

16. [3DS] Pikmin – 190 voti

17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 189 voti

18. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 184 voti

19. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax – 182 voti

20. [3DS] Lady Layton – 164 voti

21. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 157 voti

22. [PS4] Ys VIII – 145 voti

23. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 142 voti

24. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 138 voti

25. [PSV] Death Mark – 133 voti

26. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 126 voti

27. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 123 voti

28. [NSW] Arms – 111 voti

29. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 109 voti

30. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 98 voti

Da segnalare la presenza in top 30 di numerosi titoli per Nintendo Switch tra cui Arms, Dragon Quest XI, Fire Emblem Warriors, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e Super Mario Odyssey.