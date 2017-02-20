Dragon Quest XI per PS4 in vetta alla classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,per PlayStation 4 si conferma essere il gioco più atteso dai lettori della rivista Famitsu. Al secondo posto troviamomentre il podio si completa con

Famitsu Most Wanted - Top 30

Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche NieR Automata (in uscita questa settimana in Giappone), Super Robot Wars V, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Kingdom Hearts III e Musou Stars.

1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,320 voti

2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,084 voti

3. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 899 voti

4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 769 voti

5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 681 voti

6. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 522 voti

7. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 509 voti

8. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 464 voti

9. [PS4] Musou Stars – 390 voti

10. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 339 voti

11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 320 voti

12. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 305 voti

13. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 276 voti

14. [3DS] The Snack World – 273 voti

15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 257 voti

16. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 239 voti

17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 231 voti

18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 225 voti

19. [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 217 voti

20. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 216 voti

21. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 214 voti

22. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 211 voti

23. [3DS] Pikmin – 208 voti

24. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 200 voti

25. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 197 voti

26. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 186 voti

27. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 182 voti

28. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti

29. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 131 voti

30. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 129 voti

Chiudono la classifica Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, Gun Gun Pixies e The Great Ace Attorney 2.