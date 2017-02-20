Dragon Quest XI per PS4 in vetta alla classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted - Top 30
Tra le prime dieci posizioni trovano spazio anche NieR Automata (in uscita questa settimana in Giappone), Super Robot Wars V, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Kingdom Hearts III e Musou Stars.
1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1,320 voti
2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,084 voti
3. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX – 899 voti
4. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 769 voti
5. [PS4] NieR Automata – 681 voti
6. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V – 522 voti
7. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 509 voti
8. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 464 voti
9. [PS4] Musou Stars – 390 voti
10. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 339 voti
11. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 320 voti
12. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 305 voti
13. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 276 voti
14. [3DS] The Snack World – 273 voti
15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 257 voti
16. [PS4] Horizon Zero Dawn – 239 voti
17. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 231 voti
18. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 225 voti
19. [SWI] Splatoon 2 – 217 voti
20. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V – 216 voti
21. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes – 214 voti
22. [PS4] Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash – 211 voti
23. [3DS] Pikmin – 208 voti
24. [SWI] Super Mario Odyssey – 200 voti
25. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 197 voti
26. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 186 voti
27. [PS4] Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 182 voti
28. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
29. [PSV] Gun Gun Pixies – 131 voti
30. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 129 voti
Chiudono la classifica Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories, Gun Gun Pixies e The Great Ace Attorney 2.