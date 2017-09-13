Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Battlefield 1 Adesso online

Alla scoperta delle ultime novità dello sparatutto DICE!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. Dragon Quest XI è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone ad agosto

Dragon Quest XI è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone ad agosto

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Famitsu ha diffuso i dati di vendita hardware e software relativi al mese di agosto 2017 in Giappone. Sul fronte console, Switch si è rivelata essere la piattaforma

Di seguito, la classifica hardware completa:

  1. Nintendo Switch - 254,489
  2. PS4 - 131,667
  3. New Nintendo 2DS XL - 102,921
  4. New Nintendo 3DS XL - 60,594
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro - 25,472
  6. PlayStation Vita - 19,064
  7. Nintendo 2DS - 10,788
  8. New Nintendo 3DS - 2,011
  9. Wii U - 585
  10. Xbox One S - 353
  11. PlayStation 3 - 307

Sul fronte software, invece, Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age per PS4 guida la classifica con oltre 500.000 copie, a seguire la versione 3DS con 320.000 pezzi distribuiti ad agosto:

  1. Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS), Square Enix, 500,963
  2. Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4), Square Enix, 320,857
  3. Splatoon 2 (Switch), Nintendo, 269,414
  4. The Snack World TreJarers (3DS), Level-5, 138,545
  5. Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version (Switch), Capcom, 94,973
  6. Dai Ace Attorney 2 Naruhodo Ryunosuke no Kakugo (3DS), Capcom, 91,265
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch), Nintendo, 50,445
  8. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4), Sony, 40,389
  9. Hitman The Complete First Season (PS4), Square Enix, 28,771
  10. Layton's Mystery Journey (3DS), Level-5, 26,805

Numeri importanti, che testimoniano un mercato in leggera crescita dopo la crisi dello scorso anno, che ha visto poche uscite di grandi rilievo e vendite al di sotto delle aspettative per molti prodotti.

FONTE: MCV UK
Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. Dead by Daylight giocabile gratis su PC fino al 17 settembre
  2. Sine Mora EX per Nintendo Switch uscirà il 10 ottobre in Europa

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI
  • In Uscita su
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

84%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti