Dragon Quest XI è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone ad agosto

Di seguito, la classifica hardware completa:
- Nintendo Switch - 254,489
- PS4 - 131,667
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - 102,921
- New Nintendo 3DS XL - 60,594
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 25,472
- PlayStation Vita - 19,064
- Nintendo 2DS - 10,788
- New Nintendo 3DS - 2,011
- Wii U - 585
- Xbox One S - 353
- PlayStation 3 - 307
Sul fronte software, invece, Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age per PS4 guida la classifica con oltre 500.000 copie, a seguire la versione 3DS con 320.000 pezzi distribuiti ad agosto:
- Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS), Square Enix, 500,963
- Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4), Square Enix, 320,857
- Splatoon 2 (Switch), Nintendo, 269,414
- The Snack World TreJarers (3DS), Level-5, 138,545
- Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version (Switch), Capcom, 94,973
- Dai Ace Attorney 2 Naruhodo Ryunosuke no Kakugo (3DS), Capcom, 91,265
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch), Nintendo, 50,445
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4), Sony, 40,389
- Hitman The Complete First Season (PS4), Square Enix, 28,771
- Layton's Mystery Journey (3DS), Level-5, 26,805
Numeri importanti, che testimoniano un mercato in leggera crescita dopo la crisi dello scorso anno, che ha visto poche uscite di grandi rilievo e vendite al di sotto delle aspettative per molti prodotti.
FONTE: MCV UK
