Dragon Quest XI è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone ad agosto

ha diffuso i dati di vendita hardware e software relativi al mese di agosto 2017 in Giappone. Sul fronte console,si è rivelata essere la piattaforma

Di seguito, la classifica hardware completa:

Nintendo Switch - 254,489 PS4 - 131,667 New Nintendo 2DS XL - 102,921 New Nintendo 3DS XL - 60,594 PlayStation 4 Pro - 25,472 PlayStation Vita - 19,064 Nintendo 2DS - 10,788 New Nintendo 3DS - 2,011 Wii U - 585 Xbox One S - 353 PlayStation 3 - 307

Sul fronte software, invece, Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age per PS4 guida la classifica con oltre 500.000 copie, a seguire la versione 3DS con 320.000 pezzi distribuiti ad agosto:

Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS), Square Enix, 500,963 Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4), Square Enix, 320,857 Splatoon 2 (Switch), Nintendo, 269,414 The Snack World TreJarers (3DS), Level-5, 138,545 Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version (Switch), Capcom, 94,973 Dai Ace Attorney 2 Naruhodo Ryunosuke no Kakugo (3DS), Capcom, 91,265 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch), Nintendo, 50,445 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4), Sony, 40,389 Hitman The Complete First Season (PS4), Square Enix, 28,771 Layton's Mystery Journey (3DS), Level-5, 26,805

Numeri importanti, che testimoniano un mercato in leggera crescita dopo la crisi dello scorso anno, che ha visto poche uscite di grandi rilievo e vendite al di sotto delle aspettative per molti prodotti.