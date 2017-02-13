E3 2017: annunciato l'elenco dei partecipanti alla fiera di Los Angeles

Di seguito, la lista completa diffusa dall'ESA, in ogni caso soggetta a eventuali modifiche:
- 505 Games
- Activision Publishing
- Aksys Games
- Alienware
- Arozzi North America
- ASTRO Gaming
- ATLUS/SEGA
- A4Tech
- Bandai Namco Entertainment America
- Bethesda
- Bigben Interactive
- Bionik
- BKOM Studios
- Capcom U.S.A.
- CBS Interactive
- China Press & Publication Pavilion
- Click Entertainment
- Cloud Hub
- Daedalic Entertainment
- DC Games Group
- Dell
- DGL GROUP
- DreamGear
- DXRacer USA
- Epic Games
- Focus Home Interactive
- Gameloft
- Genertec - China Pavilion
- Grey Box
- Hori
- Hyperkin, Inc.
- IGN
- InComm
- InnoGames
- Kalypso Media
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- LIFEFORM
- Logitech G
- Magic: The Gathering
- Maximum Games
- MayFlash Limited
- Mecca Electronics
- Microsoft Corporation
- My Arcade
- Naughty America
- nDreams
- Nexon America
- Nintendo of America
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Nyko Technologies
- PDP
- Prima Games
- Perfect World Entertainment
- Pico Technology
- Plantronics
- R.D.S. Industries
- Rebellion
- Rizing Games
- Roccat
- SEGA Europe
- Shacknews
- Sony Interactive Entertainment America
- Splash Damage
- Square Enix
- Take-Two Interactive Software
- TaleWorlds Entertainment
- Team17
- Telltale Games
- Tencent
- THQ Nordic Games
- Tobii AB
- Turtle Beach
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- WangYuan ShengTang
- Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
- XSEED Games
L'E3 2017 si terrà a Los Angeles dal 13 al 15 giugno, questa edizione sarà aperta anche al pubblico, 15.000 biglietti saranno in vendita a partire da oggi.