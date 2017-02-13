E3 2017: annunciato l'elenco dei partecipanti alla fiera di Los Angeles

Rainbow Six Siege Oggi alle ore 15:00

L'Entertainment Software Association ha aggiornato il sito dell'E3 2017 riportando la lista delle società che parteciperanno alla fiera di Los Angeles, tra cui troviamo Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, SEGA, Take-Two Interactive, Square-Enix e Ubisoft.

Di seguito, la lista completa diffusa dall'ESA, in ogni caso soggetta a eventuali modifiche:

  • 505 Games
  • Activision Publishing
  • Aksys Games
  • Alienware
  • Arozzi North America
  • ASTRO Gaming
  • ATLUS/SEGA
  • A4Tech
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment America
  • Bethesda
  • Bigben Interactive
  • Bionik
  • BKOM Studios
  • Capcom U.S.A.
  • CBS Interactive
  • China Press & Publication Pavilion
  • Click Entertainment
  • Cloud Hub
  • Daedalic Entertainment
  • DC Games Group
  • Dell
  • DGL GROUP
  • DreamGear
  • DXRacer USA
  • Epic Games
  • Focus Home Interactive
  • Gameloft
  • Genertec - China Pavilion
  • Grey Box
  • Hori
  • Hyperkin, Inc.
  • IGN
  • InComm
  • InnoGames
  • Kalypso Media
  • Konami Digital Entertainment
  • LIFEFORM
  • Logitech G
  • Magic: The Gathering
  • Maximum Games
  • MayFlash Limited
  • Mecca Electronics
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • My Arcade
  • Naughty America
  • nDreams
  • Nexon America
  • Nintendo of America
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Nyko Technologies
  • PDP
  • Prima Games
  • Perfect World Entertainment
  • Pico Technology
  • Plantronics
  • R.D.S. Industries
  • Rebellion
  • Rizing Games
  • Roccat
  • SEGA Europe
  • Shacknews
  • Sony Interactive Entertainment America
  • Splash Damage
  • Square Enix
  • Take-Two Interactive Software
  • TaleWorlds Entertainment
  • Team17
  • Telltale Games
  • Tencent
  • THQ Nordic Games
  • Tobii AB
  • Turtle Beach
  • Ubisoft Entertainment
  • WangYuan ShengTang
  • Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
  • XSEED Games

L'E3 2017 si terrà a Los Angeles dal 13 al 15 giugno, questa edizione sarà aperta anche al pubblico, 15.000 biglietti saranno in vendita a partire da oggi.

