E3 2017: tutti i giochi annunciati per PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One e PC

Dal 10 al 16 giugno (ecco gli) Los Angeles diventerà la capitale mondiale del videogiochi, con i principali publisher pronti ad annunciare le novità in arrivo nella prossima stagione (e oltre). Per l'occasione, abbiamo stilato una lista dei giochi confermati per l'e dei titoli che potrebbero essere annunciati durante la fiera.

Giochi E3 2017 (Confermati)

Tra i giochi confermati fino ad oggi per l'E3 2017 troviamo Days Gone, Splatoon 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Forza Motorsport 7, State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3, Far Cry 5, FIFA 18, Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin's Creed Origins (titolo non ufficile), The Crew 2, Super Mario Odyssey, La Terra di Mezzo L’Ombra della Guerra e Darksiders III.

Project 7 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Call of Duty WWII (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Destiny 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)

ARMS (Nintendo Switch)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch)

Total War Warhammer II (PC)

Sonic Forces (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Days Gone (PS4)

Death Stranding (PS4)

Detroit Become Human (PS4)

Dreams (PS4)

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

Fallout 4 VR

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Project CARS 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Knack 2 (PlayStation 4)

Quake Champions (PC)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One/PC/Scorpio)

Battlefield 1: In The Name Of The Tsar (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel VS Capcom Infinite (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Gwent The Witcher Card Game

Harvest Moon Light of Hope (PC, PS4, Switch)

DiRT 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Micro Machines World Series (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

F1 2017 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Kingdom Come Deliverance (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Agents of Mayhem (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Star Wars Battlefront II (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Madden NFL 18 (PS4, Xbox One)

FIFA 18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

NBA LIVE 18 (PS4, Xbox One)

Need for Speed (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Call of Cthulhu The Official Video Game (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Insurgency Sandstorm (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Vampyr (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Metal Gear Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Crackdown 3 (PC, Xbox One)

Sea of Thieves (PC, Xbox One)

State of Decay 2 (PC, Xbox One)

Gigantic (PC, Xbox One)

God of War (PS4)

Shenmue 3 (PC, PS4)

Spider-Man (PS4)

Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta (PS4)

Battalion 1944 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Dragon Quest XI (PS4, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch)

NBA 2K18 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Darksiders III (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Assassin's Creed Origins (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

South Park Scontri Di-Retti (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Crew 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Far Cry 5 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

La Terra di Mezzo L’Ombra della Guerra (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

E3 2017 Giochi (Non Confermati)

Qui sotto invece l'elenco dei giochi che potrebbero essere presenti alla fiera di Los Angeles, sebbene la loro presenza non sia stata confermata dai rispettivi publisher. L'elenco è decisamente nutrito e include The Evil Within 2, Wolfenstein The New Colossus, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Bloodborne II, Kingdom Hearts 3, The Avengers Project di Square-Enix, The Last of Us 2, Resistance 4 e il nuovo gioco di Batman, oltre al tanto rumoreggiato Pokemon Stella per Nintendo Switch.

Code Vein

The Evil Within 2

Wolfenstein The New Colossus

Project Oscar - Sucker Punch Studios

Resistance 4

Bloodborne II

The Last of Us 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Kingdom Hearts III

The Avengers Project

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Borderlands 3

Red Dead Redemption 2

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Just Dance 2018

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (Reboot?)

Batman Insurgency

Shenmue 1+2 HD

Super Smash Bros Switch

Pokemon Stella

