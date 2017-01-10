Earthlock, Saints Row IV e Tower of Guns tra i Deals with Gold della settimana

Come ogni martedì, Major Nelson ha annunciato iper tutti gli abbonati Xbox LIVE Gold. Questa settimana, i possessori di abbonamento premium potranno scaricare a prezzi ridotti titoli come, Tower of Guns e Tropico 3.

Xbox One

Tra i giochi in offerta per Xbox One troviamo Saints Row IV Re-Elected, Castles, Earthlock, Matins Burn Racing, Fortified e Ginger Beyond the Crystal.

Binaries Xbox One Game 50%

Fortified Xbox One Game 50%

Ginger Beyond the Crystal Xbox One Game 25%

Just Sing Xbox One Game 50%

Mantis Burn Racing Xbox One Game 33%

Saints Row IV Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75%

Tower of Guns Xbox One Game 50%

Castles Xbox One Game 25%

Earthlock Festival of Magic Xbox One Game 33%

Sconti validi anche per gli abbonati Silver

Gli abbonati Silver potranno usufruire di vari sconti su numerosi pacchetti di canzoni di Rock Band 4.

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle Xbox One Game 30%

Rock Band 4 – Lynyrd Skynyrd Pack 01 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – Off The Charts 02 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – P!nk Pack 01 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – Queen Pack 01 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – The Black Crowes Pack 01 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – U2 Essentials 01 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – American Idiot (Album) Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – Blink-182 Pack 02 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – Going Country Pack 05 Add-On 30%

Rock Band 4 – Linkin Park Pack 01 Add-On 30%

Xbox 360

La serie Tropico è invece protagonista dei Deals with Gold su Xbox 360.

Tropico 3 Games On Demand 80%

Tropico 5 Epic Meltdown Add-On 50%

Tropico 5 Espionage Add-On 50%

Tropico 5 Hostile Takeover Add-On 50%

Tropico 5 Paradise Lost Add-On 50%

Tropico 5 Waterborne Add-On 50%

Tropico 4 Games On Demand 75%

Tropico 4 Modern Times Add-On 75%

Tropico 5 Games On Demand 70%

I titoli elencati sono in promozione da oggi e resteranno disponibili in offerta fino a lunedì 16 gennaio 2017.