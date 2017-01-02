Ecco quali sono i giochi PlayStation 4 più attesi dagli sviluppatori per il 2017

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Nella giornata di oggi, tramite un post sul PlayStation Blog, diversi sviluppatori di svariate software house hanno rivelato quali titoli per PlayStation 4 attendono maggiormente nel 2017.

Fra i più gettonati, troviamo Horizon: Zero Dawn di Guerrilla Games, atteso da Scott Walters, Ast. Designer presso Crystal Dinamics, Jason Vandenberghe, creative director di For Honor, e altri ancora. The Last of Us Part II è invece atteso da Masachika Kawata, producer di Resident Evil 7; mentre God of War è il gioco su cui vorrebbe mettere le mani Tim Wileman, producer di Lego Star Wars. Nella lista trovano posto anche Final Fantasy VII Remake, Gran Turismo: Sport, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Nier: Automata, Red Dead Redemption 2, ma anche titoli maggiormente di nicchia come Shovel Knight: Spectre of Torment e What Remains of Edith Finch. Potete consultare l'intera lista, con i commenti degli sviluppatori, seguendo questo indirizzo.

E voi, quale titolo per PlayStation 4 attendete di più nel 2017? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti.

