Everybody's Golf: aperte le pre-registrazioni su mobile, ecco un nuovo trailer

Nell'attesa che il nuovo Everybody's Golf per Playstation 4 arrivi in Europa il prossimo 30 agosto, ForwadWorks ha aperto le pre-registrazioni per la versione mobile del gioco in Giappone, un piccolo antipasto in vista della release principale in arrivo sulla console Sony.

La pre-registrazione, effettuabile a questo indirizzo, permetterà di ottenere i seguenti bonus in-game:

  • 100,000 pre-registrations – One Avatar Prize Ticket (male / female)
  • 150,000 pre-registrations – One Avatar Prize Ticket (male / female) and 2,000 coins
  • 200,000 pre-registrations – “Exclusive Wear” and 3,000 coins

Vi ricordiamo che Everybody's Golf per PS4 uscirà il prossimo 30 agosto al prezzo di 39.99 euro. Per conoscere tutte le altre novità vi rimandiamo alla nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana.

FONTE: Gematsu Quanto è interessante?
