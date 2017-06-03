Everybody's Golf: aperte le pre-registrazioni su mobile, ecco un nuovo trailer

La pre-registrazione, effettuabile a questo indirizzo, permetterà di ottenere i seguenti bonus in-game:
- 100,000 pre-registrations – One Avatar Prize Ticket (male / female)
- 150,000 pre-registrations – One Avatar Prize Ticket (male / female) and 2,000 coins
- 200,000 pre-registrations – “Exclusive Wear” and 3,000 coins
Vi ricordiamo che Everybody's Golf per PS4 uscirà il prossimo 30 agosto al prezzo di 39.99 euro. Per conoscere tutte le altre novità vi rimandiamo alla nostra rubrica con le notizie più importanti della settimana.
FONTE: Gematsu Quanto è interessante?