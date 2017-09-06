Everybody's Golf è il gioco più venduto della settimana in Giappone

Anche questa settimana, come di consueto, Media Create ha pubblicato in rete i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti in Giappone di questa settimana. Debutta al primo postoper PS4, con oltre 100.000 copie vendute, ma resiste in seconda posizione l'acclamatissimo, esclusiva per Switch.

Di seguito, ecco la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti nel paese del Sol Levante, nel periodo che va dal 28 agosto al 3 settembre (tra parentesi, le vendite complessive):

[PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 100,719 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 53,320 (1,056,500) [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 08/31/17) – 29,887 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 27,120 (111,396) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 22,846 (1,693,913) [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 18,207 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 14,053 (1,328,455) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,474 (672,688) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 10,098 (148,070) [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom, 08/31/17) – 9,260 (New) [PSV] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 7,168 (New) [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (Arc System Works, 08/31/17) – 6,132 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 5,183 (214,400) [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 4,943 (13,009) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,904 (576,067) [NSW] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Limited Edition Included) (Gust, 08/31/17) – 4,463 (New) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,008 (232,410) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 08/17/17) – 3,829 (22,184) [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (NIS, 08/24/17) – 3,647 (11,902) [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (Compile Heart, 08/24/17) – 3,346 (19,122)

Altri due debutti notevoli sono Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2, che con quasi 30.000 copie vendute si assesta in terza posizione, e Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon al numero 6. Splatoon 2, che ha ormai superato un milione di copie vendute in Giappone, con oltre 53.000 piazzate solo questa settimana, rimane comunque difficile da spodestare in classifica.

Di seguito, ecco invece la classifica delle console (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

Switch – 50,074 (69,654) PlayStation 4 – 21,419 (20,433) New 3DS LL – 12,332 (11,470) New 2DS LL – 11,515 (11,173) PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,965 (4,225) PlayStation Vita – 3,975 (4,080) 2DS – 1,935 (2,137) New 3DS – 486 (430) Wii U – 116 (117) PlayStation 3 – 85 (83) Xbox One – 78 (63)

Nintendo Switch continua a confermarsi come la console preferita dai giocatori giapponesi, vendendo oltre 50.000 unità questa settimana. Sembra, comunque, che le scorte nei negozi non riescano a soddisfare l'ampia richiesta del pubblico. Rimane stabile al secondo posto PS4, seguita da New 3DS LL.