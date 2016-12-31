  1. HOME Videogiochi
Everyeye Awards: vota il gioco per PC e console più atteso del 2017!

Il titolo che più stuzzica il vostro interesse, quello che non vi fa dormire la notte, quello che rappresenta l'oscuro oggetto dei vostri più segreti desideri videoludici...

Votate il Most Wanted del 2017, tenendo bene a mente che abbiamo incluso nelle nomination solamente i prodotti ufficialmente confermati per il prossimo anno, escludendo quindi quelli che hanno una data non ancora certa. La lista è davvero lunghissima e include Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil VII, For Honor, Injustice 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect Andromeda, Crackdown 3, South Park Scontri Di-Retti, Tekken 7, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Prey, Gran Turismo Sport, Red Dead Redemption 2, NieR Automata, Nioh, Persona 5, Scalebound, Divinity: Original Sin 2 e Torment: Tides of Numenera.

