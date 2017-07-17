Famitsu: classifica dei 30 giochi più attesi dai lettori aggiornata al 17 luglio

Famitsu Most Wanted (17 Luglio 2017)
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Monster Hunter World, Kingdom Hearts III, Everybody's Golf e Super Mario Odyssey:
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 986 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 888 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 586 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 445 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 384 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 357 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 350 voti
- [PS4] Everbody's Golf – 332 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 295 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 281 voti
- [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 230 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 198 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon – 186 voti
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 173 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 169 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 166 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 159 voti
- [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 151 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 141 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 133 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 131 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 128 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 122 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest 11 – 114 voti
- [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 104 voti
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX – 90 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 89 voti
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 86 voti
- [PSV] Nights of Azure 2 – 80 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 77 voti
La classifica si chiude con Metroid Samus Returns, Nights of Azure 2 e Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories.
