Famitsu: classifica dei 30 giochi più attesi dai lettori aggiornata al 17 luglio

Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 è ancora una volta il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, seguito dalla versione per Nintendo 3DS e da Final Fantasy VII Remake. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (17 Luglio 2017)
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2, Monster Hunter World, Kingdom Hearts III, Everybody's Golf e Super Mario Odyssey:

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 986 voti
  2. [3DS] Dragon Quest 11 – 888 voti
  3. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 586 voti
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 445 voti
  5. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 384 voti
  6. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 357 voti
  7. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 350 voti
  8. [PS4] Everbody's Golf – 332 voti
  9. [3DS] The Snack World – 295 voti
  10. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 281 voti
  11. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey – 230 voti
  12. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 198 voti
  13. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon – 186 voti
  14. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 173 voti
  15. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 169 voti
  16. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 166 voti
  17. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 159 voti
  18. [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 151 voti
  19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 141 voti
  20. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 133 voti
  21. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 131 voti
  22. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 128 voti
  23. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 122 votes
  24. [NSW] Dragon Quest 11 – 114 voti
  25. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 104 voti
  26. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX – 90 voti
  27. [PSP] Ushiro – 89 voti
  28. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 86 voti
  29. [PSV] Nights of Azure 2 – 80 voti
  30. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 77 voti

La classifica si chiude con Metroid Samus Returns, Nights of Azure 2 e Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories.

