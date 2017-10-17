Logo Everyeye.it

Famitsu premia Super Mario Odyssey con un voto di 39/40

di
Sul nuovo numero di Famitsu è presente la recensione di Super Mario Odyssey: il nuovo gioco dell'idraulico italiano si porta a casa un voto pari a 39/40, molto vicino al Perfect Score e solo di un punto inferiore rispetto a quello di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, premiato con 40/40.

Il numero 1507 di Famitsu è decisamente ricco di recensioni, questi i voti dei giochi provati dalla redazione:

  • Amaekata wa Kanojo Nari ni. (PS4) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
  • Amaekata wa Kanojo Nari ni. (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
  • Bond of the Skies (3DS) – 8/7/7/6 [28/40]
  • Cuphead (XBO) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
  • The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • The Evil Within 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • Forza Motorsport 7 (XBO) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • FIFA 18 (PS4) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • FIFA 18 (XBO) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • FIFA 18 (Switch) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • FIFA 18 (PS3) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D Space Recipe for Disaster (3DS) – 8/8/7/6 [29/40]
  • Idol Time PriPara Yume All-Star Live! (3DS) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Nidhogg 2 (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
  • Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux (3DS) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
  • Steam Prison Nanatsu no Bitoku (PS Vita) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – 10/10/9/10 [39/40]

Voti positivi anche per Cuphead, The Evil Within 2, Forza Motorsport 7, FIFA 18 e Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux.

FONTE: Famitsu via Hachima Kikou
