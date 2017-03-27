  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Dragon Quest XI
  3. Notizie
  4. FF 7 Remake e Dragon Quest XI tra i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

FF 7 Remake e Dragon Quest XI tra i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questa settimana, Dragon Quest XI per PlayStation 4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito da Final Fantasy VII Remake e dalla versione 3DS di Dragon Quest 11. Di seguito, la top 30 completa.

Most Wanted Famitsu (27/03/2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2 e Fire Emblem Heroes, la top ten si completa con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Musou Stars, Super Mario Odyssey e The Alliance Alive.

  1. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.140 voti
  2. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.020 voti
  3. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 729 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 530 voti
  5. [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 485 voti
  6. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia – 384 voti
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 371 voti
  8. [PS4] Musou Stars – 364 voti
  9. NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 342 voti
  10. [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 334 voti
  11. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 331 voti
  12. [PS4] Tekken 7 – 258 voti
  13. [3DS] The Snack World – 249 voti
  14. [PS4] Blue Reflection – 246 voti
  15. [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 242 voti
  16. [3DS] Lady Layton – 228 voti
  17. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 222 voti
  18. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 218 voti
  19. [3DS] Pikmin – 207 voti
  20. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 204 voti
  21. [PS4] Ys VIII – 198 voti
  22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 179 voti
  23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 175 voti
  24. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 159 voti
  25. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 152 voti
  26. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 150 voti
  27. [PSV] Musou Stars – 127 voti
  28. [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 125 voti
  29. [NSW] ARMS – 109 voti
  30. [PSV] Death Mark – 104 voti

Chiudono la classifica The Great Ace Attorney 2, ARMS Death Mark.

Altri contenuti per Dragon Quest XI

  1. Leggi Everyeye.it su Google Play Edicola, disponibile per iOS, Android e Browser
  2. GameStop: aumentano le vendite di Wii U grazie a Zelda Breath of the Wild
Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest XI

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
  • 3DS
  • Switch
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi Dragon Quest XI?

87%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti