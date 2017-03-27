FF 7 Remake e Dragon Quest XI tra i giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (27/03/2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2 e Fire Emblem Heroes, la top ten si completa con Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Musou Stars, Super Mario Odyssey e The Alliance Alive.
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI – 1.140 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.020 voti
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI – 729 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 530 voti
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 – 485 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia – 384 voti
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 371 voti
- [PS4] Musou Stars – 364 voti
- NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 342 voti
- [3DS] The Alliance Alive – 334 voti
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age – 331 voti
- [PS4] Tekken 7 – 258 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 249 voti
- [PS4] Blue Reflection – 246 voti
- [PS4] New Hot Shots Golf – 242 voti
- [3DS] Lady Layton – 228 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 222 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 218 voti
- [3DS] Pikmin – 207 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 204 voti
- [PS4] Ys VIII – 198 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 179 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 175 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 159 voti
- [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 – 152 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 150 voti
- [PSV] Musou Stars – 127 voti
- [3DS] The Great Ace Attorney 2 – 125 voti
- [NSW] ARMS – 109 voti
- [PSV] Death Mark – 104 voti
Chiudono la classifica The Great Ace Attorney 2, ARMS Death Mark.