  Final Fantasy VII Remake
  FF7 Remake torna ad essere il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Dragon Quest XI è finalmente uscito in Giappone e questo si riflette anche sulla classifica di Most Wanted di Famitsu, che dopo molti mesi vede ora un cambio al vertice. Al primo posto della Top 30 troviamo infatti Final Fantasy VII Remake, seguito da Kingdom Hearts III e Monster Hunter World.

Most Wanted Famitsu - 7 Agosto 2017

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 816 voti
  2. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 480 voti
  3. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 460 voti
  4. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 458 voti
  5. [PS4] New Everybody's Golf – 382 voti
  6. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 299 voti
  7. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 294 voti
  8. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 281 voti
  9. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 269 voti
  10. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 268 voti
  11. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 266 voti
  12. [3DS] The Snack World – 260 voti
  13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 237 voti
  14. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 234 voti
  15. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 169 voti
  16. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 165 voti
  17. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 157 voti
  18. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 155 voti
  19. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 143 voti
  20. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 141 voti
  21. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon– 135 voti
  22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 111 voti
  23. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 110 voti
  24. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 108 voti
  25. [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 104 voti
  26. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 101 voti
  27. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 95 voti
  28. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 94 voti
  29. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – 92 voti
  30. [PSP] Ushiro – 85 voti

Da segnalare in Top 10 la presenza di Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem Warriors, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna e Dynasty Warriors 9.

