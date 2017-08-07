FF7 Remake torna ad essere il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu - 7 Agosto 2017
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 816 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts 3 – 480 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 460 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 458 voti
- [PS4] New Everybody's Golf – 382 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 299 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 294 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 281 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 269 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 268 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 266 voti
- [3DS] The Snack World – 260 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 237 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 234 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 169 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 165 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 157 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 155 voti
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 143 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 141 voti
- [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 Bride of the New Moon– 135 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 111 voti
- [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 110 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 108 voti
- [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 104 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 101 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 95 voti
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 94 voti
- [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – 92 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 85 voti
Da segnalare in Top 10 la presenza di Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem Warriors, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna e Dynasty Warriors 9.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti