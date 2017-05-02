FIFA 17 torna in vetta alla classifica italiana giochi per console

Dopo qualche settimana passata sui gradini più bassi del podio,torna in cima alla classifica italiana console relativa alla settimana che va dal 17 al 23 aprile.occupa il secondo posto mentrescende in terza posizione.

Classifica Italiana Console (Settimana 17/23 Aprile 2017)

In top ten trovano spazio anche Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft per PlayStation 4, Yokai Watch 2 Spiritossi e Polpanime, Batman Trilogy Collection e LEGO Worlds.

FIFA 17 PS4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn PS4 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands PS4 Minecraft PS4 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 Yokai Watch Spiritossi Nintendo 3DS Batman Trilogy Collection 3 in 1 con T-Shirt PS4 Yo-Kai Watch Polpanime Nintendo 3DS LEGO Worlds PS4

Classifica Italiana PC (Settimana 17/23 Aprile 2017)

1. The Sims 4

2. Overwatch

3. Call of Duty Black Ops II

4. The Sims 4 Limited Edition

5. Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Game of the Year

6. Need for Speed

7. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

8. Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. Farming Simulator 17

Su PC, The Sims 4 continua a dominare le vendite, seguito da Overwatch e Call of Duty Black Ops 2.