FIFA 17 torna in vetta alla classifica italiana giochi per console

Classifica Italiana Console (Settimana 17/23 Aprile 2017)
In top ten trovano spazio anche Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft per PlayStation 4, Yokai Watch 2 Spiritossi e Polpanime, Batman Trilogy Collection e LEGO Worlds.
- FIFA 17 PS4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn PS4
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands PS4
- Minecraft PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4
- Yokai Watch Spiritossi Nintendo 3DS
- Batman Trilogy Collection 3 in 1 con T-Shirt PS4
- Yo-Kai Watch Polpanime Nintendo 3DS
- LEGO Worlds PS4
Classifica Italiana PC (Settimana 17/23 Aprile 2017)
1. The Sims 4
2. Overwatch
3. Call of Duty Black Ops II
4. The Sims 4 Limited Edition
5. Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Game of the Year
6. Need for Speed
7. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
8. Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
9. Grand Theft Auto V
10. Farming Simulator 17
Su PC, The Sims 4 continua a dominare le vendite, seguito da Overwatch e Call of Duty Black Ops 2.