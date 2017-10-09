Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
L'Ombra della Guerra Oggi alle ore 17:00

Giochiamo in diretta con il sequel de L'Ombra di Mordor!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. FIFA 18
  3. Notizie
  4. FIFA 18 conquista la vetta della classifica anche in Australia e Nuova Zelanda

FIFA 18 conquista la vetta della classifica anche in Australia e Nuova Zelanda

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Dopo aver debuttato al primo posto della classifica inglese, FIFA 18 guadagna anche la vetta delle classifiche di vendita in Australia e Nuova Zelanda, occupando il primo gradino del podio, seguito da NBA 2K18 e Destiny 2.

Classifica Australia e Nuova Zelanda

  1. FIFA 18
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Destiny 2
  4. Forza Motorsport 7
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Tom Clancy's Call of Duty Black Ops III
  8. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  9. Pokken Tournament DX
  10. Project Cars 2

Come segnalato da GameSpot USA, in Australia le versioni più vendute sono quelle per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Switch mentre in Nuova Zelanda FIFA 18 ha venduto il maggior numero di copie su PS4 e Xbox One, piuttosto basse invece le vendite retail su Switch, PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360.

FONTE: GameSpot.com
Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per FIFA 18

  1. L'Ombra della Guerra e Destiny 2 (Prove dei Nove) in diretta lunedì 9 ottobre
  2. Undertale giocato da Matteo Corradini in diretta il 9 e l'11 ottobre

FIFA 18

FIFA 18
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch
  • Ps3
  • Xbox 360
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 29/09/2017
  • PS4 : 29/09/2017
  • Xbox One : 29/09/2017
  • Switch : 29/09/2017
  • Ps3 : 29/09/2017
  • Xbox 360 : 29/09/2017
  • Genere: Simulazione Sportiva
  • Sviluppatore: Electronic Arts
  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Pegi: 3+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano

che voto dai a FIFA 18?

7.1

media su 38 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti