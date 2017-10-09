FIFA 18 conquista la vetta della classifica anche in Australia e Nuova Zelanda

Dopo aver debuttato al primo posto della classifica inglese,guadagna anche la vetta delle classifiche di vendita in Australia e Nuova Zelanda, occupando il primo gradino del podio, seguito da

Classifica Australia e Nuova Zelanda

FIFA 18 NBA 2K18 Destiny 2 Forza Motorsport 7 Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy's Call of Duty Black Ops III Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Pokken Tournament DX Project Cars 2

Come segnalato da GameSpot USA, in Australia le versioni più vendute sono quelle per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Switch mentre in Nuova Zelanda FIFA 18 ha venduto il maggior numero di copie su PS4 e Xbox One, piuttosto basse invece le vendite retail su Switch, PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360.