FIFA 18 conquista la vetta della classifica anche in Australia e Nuova Zelanda

Classifica Australia e Nuova Zelanda
- FIFA 18
- NBA 2K18
- Destiny 2
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's Call of Duty Black Ops III
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Project Cars 2
Come segnalato da GameSpot USA, in Australia le versioni più vendute sono quelle per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Switch mentre in Nuova Zelanda FIFA 18 ha venduto il maggior numero di copie su PS4 e Xbox One, piuttosto basse invece le vendite retail su Switch, PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360.
FONTE: GameSpot.com
