FIFA 18 e Destiny 2 in vetta alla classifica PlayStation Store di settembre

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la lista dei videogiochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store europeo durante il mese di settembre 2017. Al primo posto, senza troppe sorprese, troviamo FIFA 18, immediatamente seguito da Destiny 2, secondo capitolo dello shooter MMO di Bungie.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4, seguita dalle classifiche relative ai DLC e ai titoli per PS VR.

PlayStation 4

  1. FIFA 18
  2. Destiny 2
  3. Star Wars Battlefront
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Final Fantasy IX
  7. EA Sports UFC 2
  8. Rocket League
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  10. NBA 2K18
  11. Minecraft
  12. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  14. Battlefield 1
  15. Overwatch
  16. Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
  17. Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
  18. Rayman Legends
  19. Wolfenstein: The New Order
  20. Battlefield 4

DLC

  1. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Pro League All Gold Sets
  6. Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
  7. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  8. Battlefield 1 – In the Name of the Tsar
  9. EA Sports UFC 2 – Premium Starter Pack
  10. Friday The 13th – Spring Break ’84 Clothing Pack

PlayStation VR

  1. Superhot VR
  2. Arizona Sunshine
  3. Batman: Arkham VR
  4. Sparc
  5. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  6. Job Simulator
  7. PlayStation VR Worlds
  8. The Lost Bear
  9. Driveclub VR
  10. Archangel

Grand Theft Auto V rimane ancora una volta in top five, mentre Final Fantasy IX riesce a posizionarsi in sesta posizione in classifica. Sorprende, infine, la crescita di Star Wars Battlefront, molto probabilmente spinta dall'imminente arrivo del sequel della serie sparatutto di DICE.

Contenuti più Letti