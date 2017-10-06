FIFA 18 e Destiny 2 in vetta alla classifica PlayStation Store di settembre

ha pubblicato la lista dei videogiochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store europeo durante il mese di settembre 2017. Al primo posto, senza troppe sorprese, troviamo, immediatamente seguito da, secondo capitolo dello shooter MMO di Bungie.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4, seguita dalle classifiche relative ai DLC e ai titoli per PS VR.

PlayStation 4

FIFA 18 Destiny 2 Star Wars Battlefront Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Final Fantasy IX EA Sports UFC 2 Rocket League Uncharted: The Lost Legacy NBA 2K18 Minecraft Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Battlefield 1 Overwatch Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Rayman Legends Wolfenstein: The New Order Battlefield 4

DLC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Pro League All Gold Sets Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger Battlefield 1 – In the Name of the Tsar EA Sports UFC 2 – Premium Starter Pack Friday The 13th – Spring Break ’84 Clothing Pack

PlayStation VR

Superhot VR Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Sparc Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Job Simulator PlayStation VR Worlds The Lost Bear Driveclub VR Archangel

Grand Theft Auto V rimane ancora una volta in top five, mentre Final Fantasy IX riesce a posizionarsi in sesta posizione in classifica. Sorprende, infine, la crescita di Star Wars Battlefront, molto probabilmente spinta dall'imminente arrivo del sequel della serie sparatutto di DICE.