FIFA 18 e Destiny 2 in vetta alla classifica PlayStation Store di settembre

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la lista completa dei giochi più scaricati su PlayStation 4, seguita dalle classifiche relative ai DLC e ai titoli per PS VR.
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 18
- Destiny 2
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Final Fantasy IX
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Rocket League
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- NBA 2K18
- Minecraft
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Battlefield 1
- Overwatch
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Rayman Legends
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Battlefield 4
DLC
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Pro League All Gold Sets
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Battlefield 1 – In the Name of the Tsar
- EA Sports UFC 2 – Premium Starter Pack
- Friday The 13th – Spring Break ’84 Clothing Pack
PlayStation VR
- Superhot VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Sparc
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- The Lost Bear
- Driveclub VR
- Archangel
Grand Theft Auto V rimane ancora una volta in top five, mentre Final Fantasy IX riesce a posizionarsi in sesta posizione in classifica. Sorprende, infine, la crescita di Star Wars Battlefront, molto probabilmente spinta dall'imminente arrivo del sequel della serie sparatutto di DICE.
