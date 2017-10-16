FIFA 18 occupa quattro posizioni della Top 10 italiana del 2 all'8 ottobre

ha diffuso le classifiche italiane PC e console relative alla settimana che va dal 2 all'8 ottobre:occupa ben quattro posizioni nelle versioni PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 e Xbox 360 mentre la versione Switch non figura tra le prime dieci posizioni.

Classifica Italiana Console

FIFA 18 (PlayStation 4) FIFA 18 (Xbox One) FIFA 18 Legacy Edition (PlayStation 3) FIFA 18 Legacy Edition (Xbox 360) GTA V (PlayStation 4) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4) PES 2018 Premium Edition (PlayStation 4) Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One) Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (PlayStation 4) Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri (Nintendo 3DS)

Classifica Italiana PC

The Sims 4 Call Of Duty 4 Modern Warfare Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Call Of Duty Black Ops 2 Farming Simulator 17 Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 GTA V Grand Theft Auto Total War Warhammer II The Sims 4 Al Lavoro PES 2018

Su PC continua a dominare The Sims 4, seguito da Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Call of Duty Black Ops 2.