FIFA 18 occupa quattro posizioni della Top 10 italiana del 2 all'8 ottobre

Classifica Italiana Console
- FIFA 18 (PlayStation 4)
- FIFA 18 (Xbox One)
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition (PlayStation 3)
- FIFA 18 Legacy Edition (Xbox 360)
- GTA V (PlayStation 4)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PlayStation 4)
- PES 2018 Premium Edition (PlayStation 4)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (PlayStation 4)
- Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri (Nintendo 3DS)
Classifica Italiana PC
- The Sims 4
- Call Of Duty 4 Modern Warfare
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Call Of Duty Black Ops 2
- Farming Simulator 17
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- GTA V Grand Theft Auto
- Total War Warhammer II
- The Sims 4 Al Lavoro
- PES 2018
Su PC continua a dominare The Sims 4, seguito da Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 e Call of Duty Black Ops 2.
