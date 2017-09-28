Logo Everyeye.it

FIFA 18 e One Piece Unlimited World Red tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni giovedì, il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori di console Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra le novità più rilevanti della settimana segnaliamo l'arrivo di FIFA 18, One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition e Arcade Archives Mario Bros, oltre all'attesissimo Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri.

Novità Nintendo Switch

  • FIFA 18 (EA, €59.99 / £54.99)
  • One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, €59.99 / £54.99)
  • Arcade Archives Mario Bros (Nintendo / HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • Golf Story (Sidebar Games, €14.99 / £13.49)
  • Picross S (Jupiter Corporation, €7.99 / £7.19)
  • Deemo (Flyhigh Works, €29.00 / £26.09)
  • Conga Master Party! (Rising Star Games, €8.99 / £7.99)
  • Binaries (Ant Workshop, €11.99 / £9.99)
  • BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas, €9.99 / £8.99)
  • INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect, €11.99 / £10.99)
  • Pankapu (Plug In Digital, €11.99 / £10.99)
  • Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM, €8.99 / £8.09)
  • Astro Bears Party (QubicGames, €4.99 / £4.49)
  • Burning Fight (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)
  • Sparkle 2 (10tons, €7.99 / £6.99)
  • Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier Corporation, €3.80 / £3.39)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 100 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €0.99 / £0.79)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 250 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €2.49 / £1.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 500 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €4.99 / £3.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 750 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €7.49 / £5.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 1050 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €9.99 / £7.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 1600 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €14.99 / £11.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 2200 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €19.99 / £15.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 4600 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €39.99 / £31.99)
  • FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Points - 12000 FIFA 18 Points Pack (EA, €99.99 / £79.99)
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst: DLC Character: Joule (Inti Creates, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst: DLC Character: Call (Inti Creates, €1.99 / £1.79)

Novità 3DS

  • Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri (Nintendo / Level-5, €39.99 / £34.99)
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst: DLC Character: Joule (Inti Creates, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Mighty Gunvolt Burst: DLC Character: Call (Inti Creates, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • Hello Kitty black and white Tema (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • 3D glasses style Tema (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Hello Kitty is a sweet angel Tema (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)
  • Hello Kitty enjoys a party Tema (Sanrio, €0.99 / £0.89)

Wii U Vitual Console

  • Shockman (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
  • Chew Man Fu (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39)
  • China Warrior (Konami, €5.99 / £5.39) )

Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, Wii U e 3DS?

