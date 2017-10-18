Logo Everyeye.it

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Icardi e Immobile nella Squadra della Settimana 5

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
EA Sports ha annunciato la Squadra della Settimana 5 di FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, elencando i migliori giocatori del momento disponibili nel gioco. Tra questi troviamo anche due calciatori del campionato italiano di Serie A, vale a dire Mauro Icardi dell'Inter e Ciro Immobile della Lazio.

Di seguito vi riportiamo il Team of the Week 5 di FIFA 18 Ultimate Team:

Titolari

  • GK: David De Gea - Manchester United - (ENG1) - Spain
  • RB: Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München - (GER1) - Germany
  • CB: Alexey Berezutskiy - CSKA Moskva - (RUS) - Russia
  • LB: Frank Fabra - Boca Juniors - (ARG) - Colombia
  • CM: Thiago - Bayern München - (GER1) - Spain
  • CAM: Nabil Fekir - Olympique Lyonnais - (FRA1) - France
  • CAM: Fernando Belluschi - San Lorenzo de Almagro - (ARG) - Argentina
  • RW: Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - (ENG1) - England
  • ST: Mauro Icardi - Inter - (ITA1) - Argentina
  • ST: Ciro Immobile - Lazio - (ITA1) - Italy
  • ST: Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City - (ENG1) - Brazil

Sostituti

  • GK: Benjamin Lecomte - Montpellier HSC - (FRA1) - France
  • CB: Aritz Elustondo - Real Sociedad - (SPA1) - Spain
  • RM: Romain Alessandrini - Los Angeles Galaxy - (USA) - France
  • CAM: Gastón Pereiro - PSV - (HOL) - Uruguay
  • ST: Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace - (ENG1) - Côte d'Ivoire
  • ST: Iago Aspas Juncal - Celta Vigo - (SPA1) - Spain
  • ST: Omar Al Soma - Al Ahli - (SAU) - Syria
  • GK: Thomas Strakosha - Lazio - (ITA1) - Albania
  • CM: Luke Berry - Luton Town - (ENG4) - England
  • ST: Jay Bothroyd - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - (JPN) - England
  • ST: Marvin Ducksch - Holstein Kiel - (GER2) - Germany
  • ST: Sven Michel - SC Paderborn 07 - (GER3) - Germany

Per ricevere consigli utili da impiegare nel gioco, invece, potete leggere la nostra guida di FIFA 18 Ultimate Team per guadagnare crediti velocemente, senza dimenticare le strategie de Il Green per vincere con il modulo 4-4-2.

FONTE: EA Sports
