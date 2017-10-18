FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Icardi e Immobile nella Squadra della Settimana 5

ha annunciato ladi, elencando i migliori giocatori del momento disponibili nel gioco. Tra questi troviamo anche due calciatori del campionato italiano di Serie A, vale a diredell'Inter edella Lazio.

Di seguito vi riportiamo il Team of the Week 5 di FIFA 18 Ultimate Team:

Titolari

GK: David De Gea - Manchester United - (ENG1) - Spain

RB: Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München - (GER1) - Germany

CB: Alexey Berezutskiy - CSKA Moskva - (RUS) - Russia

LB: Frank Fabra - Boca Juniors - (ARG) - Colombia

CM: Thiago - Bayern München - (GER1) - Spain

CAM: Nabil Fekir - Olympique Lyonnais - (FRA1) - France

CAM: Fernando Belluschi - San Lorenzo de Almagro - (ARG) - Argentina

RW: Raheem Sterling - Manchester City - (ENG1) - England

ST: Mauro Icardi - Inter - (ITA1) - Argentina

ST: Ciro Immobile - Lazio - (ITA1) - Italy

ST: Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City - (ENG1) - Brazil

Sostituti

GK: Benjamin Lecomte - Montpellier HSC - (FRA1) - France

CB: Aritz Elustondo - Real Sociedad - (SPA1) - Spain

RM: Romain Alessandrini - Los Angeles Galaxy - (USA) - France

CAM: Gastón Pereiro - PSV - (HOL) - Uruguay

ST: Wilfried Zaha - Crystal Palace - (ENG1) - Côte d'Ivoire

ST: Iago Aspas Juncal - Celta Vigo - (SPA1) - Spain

ST: Omar Al Soma - Al Ahli - (SAU) - Syria

GK: Thomas Strakosha - Lazio - (ITA1) - Albania

CM: Luke Berry - Luton Town - (ENG4) - England

ST: Jay Bothroyd - Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo - (JPN) - England

ST: Marvin Ducksch - Holstein Kiel - (GER2) - Germany

ST: Sven Michel - SC Paderborn 07 - (GER3) - Germany

Per ricevere consigli utili da impiegare nel gioco, invece, potete leggere la nostra guida di FIFA 18 Ultimate Team per guadagnare crediti velocemente, senza dimenticare le strategie de Il Green per vincere con il modulo 4-4-2.