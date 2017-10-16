Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted (16 Ottobre 2017)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Gran Turismo Sport e Persona Q2.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake - 769 votes
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World - 639 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 634 votes
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III - 498 votes
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna - 405 votes
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 369 votes
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow - 345 votes
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport - 268 votes
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux - 258 votes
- [3DS] Persona Q2 - 256 votes
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 - 249 votes
- [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku - 236 votes
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 214 votes
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 196 votes
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - 178 votes
- [PS4] Zanki Zero - 157 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 148 votes
- [PS4] The Evil Within 2 - 145 votes
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 140 votes
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest - 131 votes
- [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary - 128 votes
- [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler - 122 votes
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 119 votes
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ - 114 votes
- [PSV] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary - 110 votes
- [PS4] Code Vein - 109 votes
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins - 101 votes
- [NSW] Fire Emblem - 100 votes
- [PS4] Lost Sphear - 96 votes
- [PSV] Anonymous:Code - 90 votes
La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Fire Emblem per Nintendo Switch, Lost Sphear e Anonymous:Code.
