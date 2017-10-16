Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Overwatch: Halloween Terror Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con l'evento di Halloween!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  3. Notizie
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy 7 Remake guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei trenta giochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto troviamo Final Fantasy VII Remake, seguito da Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey.

Famitsu Most Wanted (16 Ottobre 2017)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Gran Turismo Sport e Persona Q2.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake - 769 votes
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World - 639 votes
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 634 votes
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III - 498 votes
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna - 405 votes
  6. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 369 votes
  7. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow - 345 votes
  8. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport - 268 votes
  9. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux - 258 votes
  10. [3DS] Persona Q2 - 256 votes
  11. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 - 249 votes
  12. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku - 236 votes
  13. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 - 214 votes
  14. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 - 196 votes
  15. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - 178 votes
  16. [PS4] Zanki Zero - 157 votes
  17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI - 148 votes
  18. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 - 145 votes
  19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 - 140 votes
  20. [PS4] Death end re:Quest - 131 votes
  21. [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary - 128 votes
  22. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler - 122 votes
  23. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories - 119 votes
  24. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ - 114 votes
  25. [PSV] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary - 110 votes
  26. [PS4] Code Vein - 109 votes
  27. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins - 101 votes
  28. [NSW] Fire Emblem - 100 votes
  29. [PS4] Lost Sphear - 96 votes
  30. [PSV] Anonymous:Code - 90 votes

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Fire Emblem per Nintendo Switch, Lost Sphear e Anonymous:Code.

Quanto è interessante?
5
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Final Fantasy VII Remake

  1. Just Dance 2018: la versione Switch avrà contenuti esclusivi a tema Super Mario
  2. Super Mario Odyssey: emergono nuove informazioni dalla recensione di EDGE

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

quanto attendi Final Fantasy VII Remake?

89%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti