Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Famitsu Most Wanted - 18 Settembre 2017
- [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 716 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 559 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 479 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 435 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 336 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 332 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 265 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 262 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 248 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 246 voti
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 226 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 225 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 207 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 193 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 178 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 170 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 142 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 141 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 140 voti
- [PS4] The Evil Within 2 – 138 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 136 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 134 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 127 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 124 voti
- [PS4] .hack//G.U.Last Recode – 119 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 111 voti
- [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 109 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 105 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Soeur – 102 voti
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 95 voti
La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Dragon Ball FighterZ, Atelier Lydie & Soeur e Red Dead Redemption 2, di fatto uno dei pochissimi titoli occidentali presenti in classifica.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti