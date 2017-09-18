Logo Everyeye.it

Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

E' ancora una volta Final Fantasy VII Remake a guidare la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Al secondo posto della Top 30 troviamo Monster Hunter World seguito da Kingdom Hearts III. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted - 18 Settembre 2017

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 716 voti
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 559 voti
  3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 479 voti
  4. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 435 voti
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 336 voti
  6. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 332 voti
  7. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 265 voti
  8. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 262 voti
  9. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 248 voti
  10. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 246 voti
  11. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 226 voti
  12. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 225 voti
  13. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 207 voti
  14. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 193 voti
  15. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 178 voti
  16. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 170 voti
  17. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 142 voti
  18. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 141 voti
  19. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 140 voti
  20. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 – 138 voti
  21. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 136 voti
  22. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 134 voti
  23. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 127 voti
  24. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 124 voti
  25. [PS4] .hack//G.U.Last Recode – 119 voti
  26. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 111 voti
  27. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 109 voti
  28. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 105 voti
  29. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Soeur – 102 voti
  30. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 95 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Dragon Ball FighterZ, Atelier Lydie & Soeur e Red Dead Redemption 2, di fatto uno dei pochissimi titoli occidentali presenti in classifica.

