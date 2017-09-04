Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
  3. Notizie
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 è il vidogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 è il vidogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu pubblica la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori. Al primo posto troviamo anche questa settimana Final Fantasy VII Remake, seguito da Super Mario Odyssey e Monster Hunter World.

Most Wanted Famitsu (4 Settembre 2017)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Fire Emblem Warriors, Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux e Metroid Samus Returns.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.012 voti
  2. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 697 voti
  3. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 666 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 572 voti
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 490 voti
  6. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 411 voti
  7. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 355 voti
  8. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 321 voti
  9. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 301 voti
  10. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 299 voti
  11. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 298 voti
  12. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 292 voti
  13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 289 voti
  14. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 273 voti
  15. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 201 voti
  16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 179 voti
  17. [PSP] Ushiro – 175 voti
  18. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 164 voti
  19. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 152 voti
  20. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 149 voti
  21. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 143 voti
  22. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 141 voti
  23. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 129 voti
  24. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 121 voti
  25. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 – 118 voti
  26. [PS4] Lost Sphear – 115 voti
  27. [PSV] Anonymous:Code – 113 voti
  28. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 100 voti
  29. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 96 voti
  30. [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi – 89 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Assassin's Creed Origins, Persona Q2 e Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Final Fantasy VII Remake

  1. Cuphead torna a mostrarsi in 20 minuti di gameplay
  2. Game Freak: ecco perchè Pokemon Grigio non ha mai visto la luce

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

quanto attendi Final Fantasy VII Remake?

90%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti