Final Fantasy 7 Remake per PS4 è il vidogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (4 Settembre 2017)
In Top Ten trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Fire Emblem Warriors, Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux e Metroid Samus Returns.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1.012 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 697 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 666 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 572 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 490 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 411 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 355 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 321 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 301 voti
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 299 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 298 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 292 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 289 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 273 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 201 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 179 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 175 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 164 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 152 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 149 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 143 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 141 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 129 voti
- [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 121 voti
- [PS4] The Evil Within 2 – 118 voti
- [PS4] Lost Sphear – 115 voti
- [PSV] Anonymous:Code – 113 voti
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 100 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q2 – 96 voti
- [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi – 89 voti
La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Assassin's Creed Origins, Persona Q2 e Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi.
