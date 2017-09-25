Final Fantasy 7 Remake al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Top 30 Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Gran Turismo Sport.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 790 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 665 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 570 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 514 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 479 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 411 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 285 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 282 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 280 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 270 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 216 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 214 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 207 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 200 voti
- [3DS] Persona Q – 198 votes
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 197 voti
- [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 186 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 179 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 178 voti
- [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 158 voti
- [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 155 voti
- [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 143 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 129 voti
- [PS4] Secret of Mana – 122 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem – 119 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 110 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Soeur – 109 voti
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 108 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 107 voti
La classifica si chiude con Atelier Lydie & Soeur, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Earth Defense Force 5.
