Final Fantasy 7 Remake al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
Come ogni lunedì, Famitsu ha diffuso la classifica settimanale dei trenta giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu. Al primo posto troviamo Final Fantasy VII Remake, seguito da Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey.

Top 30 Most Wanted Famitsu
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Gran Turismo Sport.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 790 voti
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 665 voti
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 570 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 514 voti
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 479 voti
  6. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 411 voti
  7. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 285 voti
  8. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 282 voti
  9. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 280 voti
  10. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 270 voti
  11. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 216 voti
  12. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 214 voti
  13. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 207 voti
  14. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 200 voti
  15. [3DS] Persona Q – 198 votes
  16. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 197 voti
  17. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 186 voti
  18. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 179 voti
  19. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 178 voti
  20. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 158 voti
  21. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 155 voti
  22. [PS4] Hokuto Ga Gotoku – 143 voti
  23. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 140 voti
  24. [PSP] Ushiro – 129 voti
  25. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 122 voti
  26. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 119 voti
  27. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 110 voti
  28. [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Soeur – 109 voti
  29. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 108 voti
  30. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 107 voti

La classifica si chiude con Atelier Lydie & Soeur, Red Dead Redemption 2 e Earth Defense Force 5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Genere: J-RPG
  • Sviluppatore: Square Enix
  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

