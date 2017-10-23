Final Fantasy 7 Remake è il videogioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Anche questa settimana,domina la classifica di Most Wanted di Famitsu, seguito daper Nintendo Switch. Di seguito, la Top 30 completa.

Famitsu Most Wanted (23 Ottobre)

[PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 731 voti [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 729 voti [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 597 voti [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 429 votes [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 416 votes [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 385 votes [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 297 votes [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 262 votes [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 252 votes [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 207 votes [3DS] Persona Q2 – 205 votes [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 204 votes [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 180 votes [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 172 votes [PS4] Zanki Zero – 158 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 157 votes [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 148 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 voti [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 136 voti [PSP] Ushiro – 122 voti [PS4] Code Vein – 121 voti [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 120 voti [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 118 voti [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 111 voti [PS4] Atelier Lydie & Suelle – 109 voti [PS4] Secret of Mana – 94 voti [PS4] Nobunaga's Ambition Taishi – 91 voti [PS4] Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX – 80 voti [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 78 voti [PS4] Ni no Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno – 75 voti

Chiudono la classifica Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX, Earth Defense Force 5 e Ni No Kuni II Il Destino di un Regno. In Top 30 trovano spazio anche Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Quest XI per Switch, Code Vein e Assassin's Creed Origins.