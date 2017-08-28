Final Fantasy VII per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Most Wanted Famitsu (28 agosto 2017)
La Top Ten si completa con Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Fire Emblem Warriors per Nintendo Switch.
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 716 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 539 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 538 voti
- [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 408 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 400 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 316 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 297 voti
- NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 288 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 258 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 249 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 232 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 230 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 206 voti
- [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 204 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 202 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 186 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 172 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 162 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 154 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 135 voti
- [PS4] Death end reQuest – 113 voti
- [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 90 voti
- [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 88 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 83 voti
- [PS4] Lost Sphear – 80 voti
- [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story Ghost of the Dusk – 75 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 73 voti
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX – 72 voti
- [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 71 voti
- [3DS] Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser – 70 voti
Fanalino di coda per Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version, Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary e Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti