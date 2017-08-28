Final Fantasy VII per PS4 è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Logo Everyeye.it

Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più attesi dai lettori: la Top 30 vede Final Fantasy VII Remake al vertice, seguito da Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey. Di seguito la classifica completa diffusa dal settimanale giapponese.

Most Wanted Famitsu (28 agosto 2017)
La Top Ten si completa con Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 e Fire Emblem Warriors per Nintendo Switch.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 716 voti
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 539 voti
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 538 voti
  4. [PS4] Everybody's Golf – 408 voti
  5. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 400 voti
  6. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 316 voti
  7. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 297 voti
  8. NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 288 voti
  9. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 258 voti
  10. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 249 voti
  11. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 232 voti
  12. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 230 voti
  13. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 206 voti
  14. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 204 voti
  15. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 202 voti
  16. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 186 voti
  17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 172 voti
  18. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus Summer Memories – 162 voti
  19. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 154 voti
  20. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 135 voti
  21. [PS4] Death end reQuest – 113 voti
  22. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Origins – 90 voti
  23. [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 88 voti
  24. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 83 voti
  25. [PS4] Lost Sphear – 80 voti
  26. [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story Ghost of the Dusk – 75 voti
  27. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 73 voti
  28. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX – 72 voti
  29. [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 71 voti
  30. [3DS] Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser – 70 voti

Fanalino di coda per Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Version, Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary e Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser.

