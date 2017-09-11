Logo Everyeye.it

  Final Fantasy VII Remake guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake è ancora una volta il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu. Il gioco Square-Enix guida la Top 30, seguito da Monster Hunter World per PlayStation 4 e Super Mario Odyssey per Nintendo Switch.

Famitsu Most Wanted (11 Settembre 2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III. Di seguito, la classifica completa.

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 519 voti
2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 326 voti
3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 315 voti
4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 279 voti
5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna– 277 voti
6. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – 260 voti
7. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 225 voti
8. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 215 voti
9. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei Strange Journey Redux – 186 voti
10. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 177 voti
11. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 173 voti
12. [3DS] Metroid Samus Returns – 164 voti
13. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 163 voti
14. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 161 voti
15. [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 154 voti
16. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plu: Summer Memories – 119 voti
17. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 113 voti
18. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 94 voti
19. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 93 voti
20. [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 91 voti
21. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 80 voti
22. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 77 voti
23. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 73 voti
24. [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 70 voti
25. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 64 voti
26. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 61 voti
27. [PSP] Ushiro – 57 voti
28. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 56 voti
29. [PS4] .hack//G.U.Last Recode – 55 voti
30. [PSV] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 54 voti

La Top 30 di Famitsu si chiude con Fire Emblem per Switch, .hack//G.U.Last Recode e Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary.

