Final Fantasy VII Remake per PS4 guida la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu

di
Con oltre 700 voti, Final Fantasy 7 Remake continua a guidare la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu. Il JRPG di Square-Enix occupa la prima posizione della Top 30, seguito da Monster Hunter World e Super Mario Odyssey.

Famitsu Most Wanted (2 Ottobre 2017)
A ridosso del podio troviamo Kingdom Hearts III, Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna, City Shrouded in Shadow e Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 716 voti
  2. [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 629 voti
  3. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 490 voti
  4. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 408 voti
  5. [3DS] Pokemon Ultrasole e Ultraluna – 373 voti
  6. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 343 voti
  7. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 297 voti
  8. [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey – 262 voti
  9. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 252 voti
  10. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 248 voti
  11. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 245 voti
  12. [3DS] Persona Q – 217 voti
  13. [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 173 voti
  14. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 170 voti
  15. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 159 voti
  16. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 156 voti
  17. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 151 voti
  18. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 143 voti
  19. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 142 voti
  20. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 140 voti
  21. [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 139 voti
  22. [PS4] Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary – 127 voti
  23. [PS4] Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – 126 voti
  24. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 125 voti
  25. [PS4] Atelier Lydie and Suelle – 117 voti
  26. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 109 voti
  27. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 107 voti
  28. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 105 voti
  29. [PS4] Lost Sphear – 104 voti
  30. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 – 102 voti

Chiudono la Top 30 Red Dead Redemption 2, Lost Sphear e The Evil Within 2.

