Final Fantasy VII Remake rimane il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

di
Come ogni settimana, il magazine giapponese Famitsu ha pubblicato la classifica con i giochi più attesi dai suoi lettori. Ancora una volta troviamo in testa Final Fantasy VII Remake, che con un vantaggio di preferenze abbastanza netto si riconferma al primo posto della graduatoria.

Di seguito vi riportiamo la classifica con i 30 giochi in uscita più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu:

  • [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 784 voti
  • [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 523 voti
  • [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 522 voti
  • [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 498 voti
  • [PS4] Everybody’s Golf – 410 voti
  • [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 385 voti
  • [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 301 voti
  • [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 298 voti
  • [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 239 voti
  • [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 220 voti
  • [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns – 214 voti
  • [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 207 voti
  • [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 199 voti
  • [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 182 voti
  • [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 179 voti
  • [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti
  • [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 174 voti
  • [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 172 voti
  • [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 154 voti
  • [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 136 voti
  • [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 113 voti
  • [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 104 voti
  • [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 102 voti
  • [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – 100 voti
  • [PSP] Ushiro – 96 voti
  • [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 94 voti
  • [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 92 voti
  • [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk – 91 voti
  • [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 85 voti
  • [PS4] Zanki Zero – 78 voti

A proposito di Final Fantasy VII, ricordiamo che il game producer Shinji Hashimoto ha spiegato in che modo e con quale cadenza Square Enix continuerà a diffondere nuove informazioni rilevanti sul gioco. Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica dei giochi Nintendo più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, ad occupare la posizione c'è Super Mario Odyssey.

