Final Fantasy VII Remake rimane il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Di seguito vi riportiamo la classifica con i 30 giochi in uscita più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu:
- [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 784 voti
- [PS4] Monster Hunter World – 523 voti
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey – 522 voti
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 498 voti
- [PS4] Everybody’s Golf – 410 voti
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon – 385 voti
- [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – 301 voti
- [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – 298 voti
- [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport – 239 voti
- [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 220 voti
- [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns – 214 voti
- [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 207 voti
- [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux – 199 voti
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Warriors – 182 voti
- [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 – 179 voti
- [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 176 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors – 174 voti
- [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow – 172 voti
- [PSV] Shin Yomawari – 154 voti
- [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 – 136 voti
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 – 113 voti
- [PSV] Tokyo Clanpool – 104 voti
- [PS4] Dragon Ball FighterZ – 102 voti
- [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – 100 voti
- [PSP] Ushiro – 96 voti
- [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories – 94 voti
- [PS4] Death end re:Quest – 92 voti
- [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk – 91 voti
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption 2 – 85 voti
- [PS4] Zanki Zero – 78 voti
A proposito di Final Fantasy VII, ricordiamo che il game producer Shinji Hashimoto ha spiegato in che modo e con quale cadenza Square Enix continuerà a diffondere nuove informazioni rilevanti sul gioco. Per quanto riguarda invece la classifica dei giochi Nintendo più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu, ad occupare la posizione c'è Super Mario Odyssey.
FONTE: Nintendoeverything
