Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age in vetta alla classifica giapponese

, remaster dell'omonimo titolo per PS4, ha da pochi giorni fatto il suo debutto sul mercato, e stando ai dati distribuiti dall'ente Media Create, i giocatori giapponesi lo hanno accolto con grande entusiasmo: il titolo risulta essere infatti il più venduto della settimana nel paese del Sol Levante.

Il titolo ha infatti debuttato al primo posto della classifica, con oltre 100.000 copie vendute: un risultato davvero notevole. Di seguito, ecco l'elenco dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone nel periodo che va dal 10 al 16 luglio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali).

[PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 100,764 (New) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 65,867 (New) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 15,734 (137,178) [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 14,325 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,554 (575,048) [3DS] 100% Pascal-Senapi: Kanpeki Point Bombers (Konami, 07/13/17) – 9,113 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 8,642 (170,003) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,015 (537,027) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 5,200 (97,123) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,938 (3,289,826) [PS4] Hakoniwa Company Works (NIS, 07/13/17) – 4,586 (New) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 4,045 (1,543,038) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,251 (364,052) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,201 (201,897) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,169 (1,176,952) [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z (D3 Publisher, 07/06/17) – 3,062 (12,381) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 2,458 (177,949) [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 06/29/17) – 2,433 (32,377) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III Game of the Year Edition (SIE, 06/29/17) – 2,417 (8,947) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,392 (1,062,057)

Debuttano invece, rispettivamente al secondo e al quarto posto, Hey Pikmin e Ever Oasis per 3DS. Per quanto riguarda la vendita delle console, di seguito riportiamo la classifica di Media Create (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

New 2DS LL – 43,315 (N/A) Switch – 31,906 (26,256) PlayStation 4 – 28,569 (22,704) New 3DS LL – 12,101 (11,849) PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,649 (7,067) PlayStation Vita – 4,655 (4,572) 2DS – 1,901 (2,196) New 3DS – 1,242 (845) Xbox One – 200 (72) Wii U – 146 (164) PlayStation 3 – 129 (148)



Come potete vedere, New 2DS LL, nuova console portatile della famiglia 3DS, è riuscita a spodestare Switch dalla vetta, almeno per questa settimana, con oltre 43.000 unità vendute. Le vendite di quest'ultima però rimangono notevoli, seguite da quelle di PS4.