Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age in vetta alla classifica giapponese

di
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, remaster dell'omonimo titolo per PS4, ha da pochi giorni fatto il suo debutto sul mercato, e stando ai dati distribuiti dall'ente Media Create, i giocatori giapponesi lo hanno accolto con grande entusiasmo: il titolo risulta essere infatti il più venduto della settimana nel paese del Sol Levante.

Il titolo ha infatti debuttato al primo posto della classifica, con oltre 100.000 copie vendute: un risultato davvero notevole. Di seguito, ecco l'elenco dei videogiochi più venduti in Giappone nel periodo che va dal 10 al 16 luglio (tra parentesi, le vendite totali).

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 100,764 (New)
  2. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 65,867 (New)
  3. [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 15,734 (137,178)
  4. [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 14,325 (New)
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,554 (575,048)
  6. [3DS] 100% Pascal-Senapi: Kanpeki Point Bombers (Konami, 07/13/17) – 9,113 (New)
  7. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 8,642 (170,003)
  8. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,015 (537,027)
  9. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 5,200 (97,123)
  10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,938 (3,289,826)
  11. [PS4] Hakoniwa Company Works (NIS, 07/13/17) – 4,586 (New)
  12. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 4,045 (1,543,038)
  13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,251 (364,052)
  14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,201 (201,897)
  15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,169 (1,176,952)
  16. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z (D3 Publisher, 07/06/17) – 3,062 (12,381)
  17. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 2,458 (177,949)
  18. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 06/29/17) – 2,433 (32,377)
  19. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III Game of the Year Edition (SIE, 06/29/17) – 2,417 (8,947)
  20. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,392 (1,062,057)

Debuttano invece, rispettivamente al secondo e al quarto posto, Hey Pikmin e Ever Oasis per 3DS. Per quanto riguarda la vendita delle console, di seguito riportiamo la classifica di Media Create (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

  1. New 2DS LL – 43,315 (N/A)
  2. Switch – 31,906 (26,256)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 28,569 (22,704)
  4. New 3DS LL – 12,101 (11,849)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 7,649 (7,067)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 4,655 (4,572)
  7. 2DS – 1,901 (2,196)
  8. New 3DS – 1,242 (845)
  9. Xbox One – 200 (72)
  10. Wii U – 146 (164)
  11. PlayStation 3 – 129 (148)


Come potete vedere, New 2DS LL, nuova console portatile della famiglia 3DS, è riuscita a spodestare Switch dalla vetta, almeno per questa settimana, con oltre 43.000 unità vendute. Le vendite di quest'ultima però rimangono notevoli, seguite da quelle di PS4.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

