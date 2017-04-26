Fire Emblem Echoes debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In top ten trovano spazio anche Dungeon Travelers 2-2, PaRappa The Rapper Remastered, Monster Hunter XX, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e 1-2-Switch.
- [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 131,668
- [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 48,142
- [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 33,088
- [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings - 27,385
- [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 27,283 (1,393,376)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,364 (395,655)
- [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,790 (186,158)
- [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (SIE, 04/20/17) – 7,649
- [NSW] Minna de Waiwai! Spelunker (Square Enix, 04/20/17) – 7,447
- [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 7,007 (68,886)
- [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,125 (307,084)
- [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 5,281 (164,711)
- [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,143 (104,689)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,012 (3,245,611)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 3,809 (1,023,243)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 3,552 (73,677)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 3,163 (707,846)
- [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 2,874 (204,517)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,851 (105,132)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,830 (165,015)
Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 48,694 (45,673)
- New 3DS XL – 17,570 (18,115)
- PlayStation 4 – 15,222 (17,067)
- PlayStation Vita – 5,164(5,592)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,112 (4,855)
- Nintendo 2DS – 3,945 (4,475)
- New 3DS – 1,114 (1,234)
- PlayStation 3 – 367 (432)
- Wii U – 262 (271)
- Xbox One – 68 (142)
Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a dominare la classifica con vendite in crescita rispetto alla settimana precedente, buon successo anche per New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4 mentre Xbox One chiude la top ten con 68 pezzi venduti.