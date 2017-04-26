Fire Emblem Echoes debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Dragon Quest Heroes II Adesso online

di
Fire Emblem Echoes Shadow of Valentia è il nuovo leader della classifica software giapponese. Il gioco ha venduto 131,668 unità durante la settimana di lancio, lasciandosi alle spalle Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax(48,142 pezzi) e Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (33,088 copie).

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
In top ten trovano spazio anche Dungeon Travelers 2-2, PaRappa The Rapper Remastered, Monster Hunter XX, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e 1-2-Switch.

  1. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 131,668
  2. [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 48,142
  3. [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 33,088
  4. [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings - 27,385
  5. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 27,283 (1,393,376)
  6. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,364 (395,655)
  7. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,790 (186,158)
  8. [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (SIE, 04/20/17) – 7,649
  9. [NSW] Minna de Waiwai! Spelunker (Square Enix, 04/20/17) – 7,447
  10. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 7,007 (68,886)
  11. [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,125 (307,084)
  12. [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 5,281 (164,711)
  13. [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,143 (104,689)
  14. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,012 (3,245,611)
  15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 3,809 (1,023,243)
  16. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 3,552 (73,677)
  17. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 3,163 (707,846)
  18. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 2,874 (204,517)
  19. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,851 (105,132)
  20. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,830 (165,015)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 48,694 (45,673)
  2. New 3DS XL – 17,570 (18,115)
  3. PlayStation 4 – 15,222 (17,067)
  4. PlayStation Vita – 5,164(5,592)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,112 (4,855)
  6. Nintendo 2DS – 3,945 (4,475)
  7. New 3DS – 1,114 (1,234)
  8. PlayStation 3 – 367 (432)
  9. Wii U – 262 (271)
  10. Xbox One – 68 (142)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a dominare la classifica con vendite in crescita rispetto alla settimana precedente, buon successo anche per New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4 mentre Xbox One chiude la top ten con 68 pezzi venduti.

  • Contenuti più Letti