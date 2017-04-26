Fire Emblem Echoes debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

è il nuovo leader della classifica software giapponese. Il gioco ha venduto 131,668 unità durante la settimana di lancio, lasciandosi alle spalle(48,142 pezzi) e(33,088 copie).

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

In top ten trovano spazio anche Dungeon Travelers 2-2, PaRappa The Rapper Remastered, Monster Hunter XX, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e 1-2-Switch.

[3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 131,668 [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 48,142 [PS4] Dark Souls III The Fire Fades Edition (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 33,088 [PSV] Dungeon Travelers 2-2 Maiden Who Fell into Darkness and the Book of Beginnings - 27,385 [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 27,283 (1,393,376) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 20,364 (395,655) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,790 (186,158) [PS4] PaRappa the Rapper Remastered (SIE, 04/20/17) – 7,649 [NSW] Minna de Waiwai! Spelunker (Square Enix, 04/20/17) – 7,447 [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 7,007 (68,886) [PS4] NieR Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 6,125 (307,084) [PS4] Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Ubisoft, 03/09/17) – 5,281 (164,711) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,143 (104,689) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 4,012 (3,245,611) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 3,809 (1,023,243) [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami, 03/03/17) – 3,552 (73,677) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 3,163 (707,846) [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn (SIE, 03/02/17) – 2,874 (204,517) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 2,851 (105,132) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,830 (165,015)

Classifica Hardware Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

Switch – 48,694 (45,673) New 3DS XL – 17,570 (18,115) PlayStation 4 – 15,222 (17,067) PlayStation Vita – 5,164(5,592) PlayStation 4 Pro – 4,112 (4,855) Nintendo 2DS – 3,945 (4,475) New 3DS – 1,114 (1,234) PlayStation 3 – 367 (432) Wii U – 262 (271) Xbox One – 68 (142)

Sul fronte hardware, Switch continua a dominare la classifica con vendite in crescita rispetto alla settimana precedente, buon successo anche per New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation 4 mentre Xbox One chiude la top ten con 68 pezzi venduti.