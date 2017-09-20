Logo Everyeye.it

Fire Emblem Warriors premiato con un voto di 36/40 su Famitsu

di
La prima recensione di Fire Emblem Warriors è estremamente positiva: la rivista giapponese Famitsu ha premiato il gioco di Omega Force con un voto pari a 36/40 (9/9/9/9), molto vicino dunque al Perfect Score (40/40).

Il voto è lo stesso per entrambe le versioni (Switch e 3DS), fattore che sembra evidenziare una buona qualità della produzione anche per la versione diretta alla console portatile Nintendo. Di seguito, tutte le recensioni del numero 1503 di Famitsu:

  • Destiny 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
  • Nora to Koujo to Noraneko Heart (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/9 [32/40]
  • Planet of the Eyes (PS4) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Planet of the Eyes (XBO) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • Genkai Tokki Castle Panzers (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Heiligenstadt no Uta (PS Vita) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
  • Kingdom New Lands (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
  • Destiny 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • Knack 2 (PS4) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
  • Shinobi Koi Utsutsu Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [36/40]

Da segnalare anche la buona accoglienza riservata a Destiny 2 (35/40) e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III, premiato con un buon 33/40.

FONTE: Famitsu (via Gematsu)
Contenuti più Letti