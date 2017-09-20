Fire Emblem Warriors premiato con un voto di 36/40 su Famitsu

La prima recensione diè estremamente positiva: la rivista giapponese Famitsu ha premiato il gioco dicon un voto pari a 36/40 (9/9/9/9), molto vicino dunque al Perfect Score (40/40).

Il voto è lo stesso per entrambe le versioni (Switch e 3DS), fattore che sembra evidenziare una buona qualità della produzione anche per la versione diretta alla console portatile Nintendo. Di seguito, tutte le recensioni del numero 1503 di Famitsu:

Destiny 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]

Nora to Koujo to Noraneko Heart (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/9 [32/40]

Planet of the Eyes (PS4) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

Planet of the Eyes (XBO) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Genkai Tokki Castle Panzers (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Heiligenstadt no Uta (PS Vita) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]

Kingdom New Lands (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Destiny 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Knack 2 (PS4) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]

Shinobi Koi Utsutsu Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [36/40]

Da segnalare anche la buona accoglienza riservata a Destiny 2 (35/40) e The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III, premiato con un buon 33/40.