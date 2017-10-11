Football Manager 2018: svelati i requisiti minimi per PC, Mac OS e Linux

Requisiti Windows
- Sistema operativo: Windows Vista (SP2), 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 a 64-bit
- Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHz o superiore
- Memoria: 2 GB
- Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
- DirectX 9.0c
- 7 GB di spazio libero su disco
Requisiti Mac OS X
- Sistema operativo: Mac OS 10.8.5, 10.9.5, 10.10.5, 10.11.6, 10.12.5, 10.13
- Processore: Intel Core 2 1.8 GHZ
- Memoria RAM: 2 GB
- Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
- 7 GB di spazio libero su disco
- OpenGL: 2.1
Requisiti Linux e Steam OS
- OS: SteamOS, Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS a 64-bit
- Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHZ
- RAM: 2 GB di RAM
- Scheda Video: Intel HD 3000/4000, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
- 7 GB di spazio disponibile
- OpenGL: 2.1
FM 2018 uscirà il 10 novembre su Windows, Mac e Linux in versione retail e digitale, l'edizione mobile per iOS e Android è attesa per la fine dell'anno.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti