Football Manager 2018: svelati i requisiti minimi per PC, Mac OS e Linux

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Football Manager 2018 arriverà nei negozi il 10 novembre e per l'occasione SEGA ha pubblicato i requisiti minimi per le versioni Windows, Mac OS e Linux della nuova edizione del popolare gestionale calcistico di Sports Interactive.

Requisiti Windows

  • Sistema operativo: Windows Vista (SP2), 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 a 64-bit
  • Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHz o superiore
  • Memoria: 2 GB
  • Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
  • DirectX 9.0c
  • 7 GB di spazio libero su disco

Requisiti Mac OS X

  • Sistema operativo: Mac OS 10.8.5, 10.9.5, 10.10.5, 10.11.6, 10.12.5, 10.13
  • Processore: Intel Core 2 1.8 GHZ
  • Memoria RAM: 2 GB
  • Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
  • 7 GB di spazio libero su disco
  • OpenGL: 2.1

Requisiti Linux e Steam OS

  • OS: SteamOS, Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS a 64-bit
  • Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHZ
  • RAM: 2 GB di RAM
  • Scheda Video: Intel HD 3000/4000, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650
  • 7 GB di spazio disponibile
  • OpenGL: 2.1

FM 2018 uscirà il 10 novembre su Windows, Mac e Linux in versione retail e digitale, l'edizione mobile per iOS e Android è attesa per la fine dell'anno.

