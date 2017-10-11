Football Manager 2018: svelati i requisiti minimi per PC, Mac OS e Linux

arriverà nei negozi il 10 novembre e per l'occasioneha pubblicato i requisiti minimi per le versioni Windows, Mac OS e Linux della nuova edizione del popolare gestionale calcistico di

Requisiti Windows

Sistema operativo: Windows Vista (SP2), 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 a 64-bit

Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHz o superiore

Memoria: 2 GB

Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650

DirectX 9.0c

7 GB di spazio libero su disco

Requisiti Mac OS X

Sistema operativo: Mac OS 10.8.5, 10.9.5, 10.10.5, 10.11.6, 10.12.5, 10.13

Processore: Intel Core 2 1.8 GHZ

Memoria RAM: 2 GB

Scheda Video: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650

7 GB di spazio libero su disco

OpenGL: 2.1

Requisiti Linux e Steam OS

OS: SteamOS, Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS a 64-bit

Processore: Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core, AMD Athlon 2.2 GHZ

RAM: 2 GB di RAM

Scheda Video: Intel HD 3000/4000, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650

7 GB di spazio disponibile

OpenGL: 2.1

FM 2018 uscirà il 10 novembre su Windows, Mac e Linux in versione retail e digitale, l'edizione mobile per iOS e Android è attesa per la fine dell'anno.