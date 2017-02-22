For Honor debutta in cima alla classifica giapponese

Come di consueto, anche questa settimana l'ente Media Create ha diffuso i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti in Giappone, nel periodo che va dal 13 al 19 gennaio. In cima alla classifica di vendite troviamo, con oltre 40.000 copie vendute.

Di seguito, potete trovare la classifica dei videogiochi più venduti (tra parentesi, le vendite complessive). Si direbbe proprio che il titolo Ubisoft sia riuscito ad ottenere una calorosa accoglienza anche nel paese del Sol Levante.

1. [PS4] For Honor (Ubisoft, 02/16/17) – 40,062

2. [PS4] Nioh (Koei Tecmo, 02/09/17) – 25,776 (101,253)

3. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 14,610 (3,163,538)

4. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 Professional (Square Enix, 02/09/17) – 14,489 (136,539)

5. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Grotesque Ver. included) (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 11,772 (274,081)

6. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 02/16/17) – 7,719

7. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 7,704 (969,775)

8. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 6,916 (86,892)

9. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 6,814 (277,771)

10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 6,142 (277,771)

11. [PSV] Kamaitachi no Yoru: Rinne Saisei (5pb., 02/16/17) – 6,140

12. [PS4] Four Goddesses Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune (Compile Heart, 02/09/17) – 6,070 (48,577)

13. [PS4] Digimon World: Next Order (Bandai Namco, 02/16/17) – 5,930

14. [PSV] Diabolik Lovers: Lost Eden (Idea Factory, 02/16/17) – 5,537

15. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,091 (940,396)

16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,036 (130,595)

17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 4,025 (1,110,103)

18. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 3,187 (115,840)

19. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 2,899 (286,731)

20. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 2,807 (291,684)

A seguire, la classifica delle console più vendute della settimana in Giappone (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana).

PlayStation 4 – 21,204 (22,282)

New 3DS LL – 16,426 (19,126)

PlayStation Vita – 8,284 (8,479)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,999 (6,693)

2DS – 4,665 (5,226)

New 3DS – 1,203 (1,435)

PlayStation 3 – 500 (473)

Wii U – 491 (543)

Xbox One – 76 (112)